Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has insisted that the club did "absolutely everything" in a bid to prevent JJ Gabriel from leaving.

The 16-year-old recently posted a farewell message to Man United ahead of his expected move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

JJ Gabriel informed Man United in September of his desire to seek pastures new, just one month before he was expected to pen scholarship terms at Old Trafford.

A professional contract was then expected to follow a year later, but JJ Gabriel's representatives informed Man United that the youngster would be looking to leave the club.

Man United have now lost a player regarded to be a generational talent, but Berrada has said that the club did "absolutely everything" in a bid to keep him.

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JJ Gabriel is set to join Real Madrid from Man United

"We did everything. Absolutely everything," Berrada told Sky Sports News when asked about JJ Gabriel's departure.

"Let's not forget with JJ, he's a very young boy with a lot of media attention around him. Our primary concern is his well-being.

"Credit to the academy and people that have been here for many years, they helped him in his development. We still think this is the best place for him to continue his career and to grow.

"This club has a very rich history and tradition of developing young players and giving them the opportunity, as we're seeing this season with Shea Lacey.

"Obviously, Kobbie Mainoo has been doing well for us for a few years now - we're not afraid of giving young players opportunities.

"Obviously, him and his family have taken the decision to leave. We can only wish him the best. We want players that want to be here, that feel being at Manchester United is a privilege."

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JJ Gabriel is seen as a generational talent

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut for Man United in their pre-season game against Atletico Madrid during the summer, but he has departed without making a competitive appearance for the Red Devils at first-team level.

The attacker scored 29 goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, in addition to two goals and two assists in two appearances for Man United Under-21s in Premier League 2.

JJ Gabriel technically still has a deal with Man United's academy until the end of the season, but the teenager has a European passport through both of his parents, so a FIFA loophole could allow him to become a Real Madrid player from January.

Real Madrid have allegedly already mapped out a pathway for JJ Gabriel into their first team in the near future.