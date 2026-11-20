Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to secure the future of an out-of-favour attacker with an extraordinary £880m release clause, despite his limited involvement under Jose Mourinho this season.

Morocco international Brahim Diaz is said to have agreed a new contract until June 2031, potentially extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu by another four years.

According to Spanish television programme El Chiringuito, the agreement includes a €1bn (£880m) release clause, with an official announcement expected next week.

Journalist Marcos Benito claims the 27-year-old signed the extension approximately two weeks ago, although Madrid have yet to confirm the arrangement publicly.

The reported deal is particularly striking given Brahim's position in Mourinho's squad, where he has struggled to secure regular opportunities despite contributing three assists this season.

His long-term future may be approaching a resolution, but his immediate prospects of becoming a first-team regular appear considerably less certain.

Brahim Diaz handed extraordinary contract despite limited Real Madrid role

Brahim's existing agreement is due to expire in June 2027, making his future a subject of considerable speculation during the opening months of the campaign.

Real Madrid have been working to retain the versatile attacker, who returned from a three-year loan spell at AC Milan in 2023 and has provided valuable attacking depth in recent seasons.

However, he has found opportunities increasingly difficult to secure since Mourinho took charge.

The former Manchester City youngster has made nine appearances across all competitions in 2026-27, starting only twice and accumulating just 249 minutes of playing time.

His average of fewer than 28 minutes per appearance underlines the limited nature of his involvement, while he has started the last 11 matches on the bench.

Brahim has nevertheless contributed three assists, demonstrating that he can still influence matches during relatively brief appearances.

Competition for attacking positions has become particularly demanding.

Arda Guler has established himself as a more prominent member of Mourinho's plans, while Jude Bellingham and summer signing Yan Diomande occupy important roles in Madrid's attacking structure.

Vinicius Junior's anticipated return from suspension and Rodrygo's recovery from injury could further complicate Brahim's attempts to secure additional minutes.

The situation has already prompted questions about his future.

Earlier this month, Sports Mole reported on Brahim's prolonged spell among the substitutes and the growing concerns surrounding his lack of playing time.

Despite those difficulties, Mourinho has reportedly supported the club's efforts to retain the Morocco international.

The proposed extension would strengthen Madrid's contractual position considerably, although a release clause of €1bn should not be interpreted as a realistic valuation or asking price.

Such figures are frequently included in contracts at major Spanish clubs to provide protection against unwanted departures.

There is, however, some uncertainty surrounding the precise duration of Brahim's new deal.

While El Chiringuito reports an agreement until 2031, Spanish newspaper AS has suggested that his renewal is arranged until 2030.

Neither version has been officially confirmed by Real Madrid.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Mourinho's attacking hierarchy creates a difficult challenge for Brahim

Securing a new contract would represent a significant commitment from Madrid, but it would not guarantee Brahim a more substantial role in the team.

His position is particularly intriguing given that the club have several established attacking options and continue to develop younger players competing for similar positions.

For Brahim, the challenge is to turn occasional contributions into a more consistent place in Mourinho's starting XI.

That question also has implications for Morocco, where the midfielder remains an important international despite his restricted opportunities in Spain.

The Atlas Lions are building towards the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal.

National team coach Mohamed Ouahbi has previously expressed a desire to see his players become more influential at club level, while acknowledging Brahim's ability to make a difference for his country.

Former Morocco international Mustapha Hadji has taken a stronger position, publicly questioning whether such limited club involvement is compatible with regular international selection.

Brahim's reported extension therefore raises an obvious sporting dilemma.

Remaining at the Bernabeu offers the prospect of competing for major trophies and retaining his place at one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.

However, the attacking competition that has restricted him to just two starts this season is unlikely to disappear simply because his contractual future is secured.

The deal would also make a potential departure more complicated, with interested clubs likely to require negotiations with Madrid rather than having the opportunity to sign him as a free agent next summer.

There is no indication that Brahim has asked to leave, and his reported decision to extend his contract suggests that he remains committed to fighting for his place.

For Mourinho, the challenge is different: finding sufficient opportunities for a talented squad player whom Madrid appear determined to retain for the long term.

An official announcement could settle the uncertainty surrounding Brahim's contract, but his limited involvement on the pitch remains a separate issue that the new agreement cannot resolve.