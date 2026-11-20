Two teams at opposite ends of the Eredivisie table meet on Sunday as FC Twente welcome Willem II to De Grolsch Veste

The hosts are aiming for a fourth consecutive win in this fixture to remain within touching distance of their title rivals, while the visitors are desperate for a victory to spark what has been an underwhelming campaign so far.

Match preview

Twente’s 2-2 draw against Ajax just before the break saw their four-game winning run come to an end, but given they were 2-0 down midway through the second half, securing a share of the spoils resoundingly feels like a point earned rather than two lost.

Just two points behind current leaders PSV Eindhoven, John van den Brom’s side remain firmly in the title race. While they trail Feyenoord, PSV, and Ajax in goals scored, they boast the league's best defence with just 12 goals conceded, and only Heerenveen have kept more clean sheets.

Three weeks after recording their largest-ever win - a 9-0 thrashing of SBV Excelsior - the Tukkers have a chance to lay down another marker against the division’s bottom club. Given rising expectations, a victory here feels almost non-negotiable.

On a personal note, Van den Brom will also want to preserve his impressive record against this weekend’s opposite number; across their previous 11 meetings, the Twente boss has recorded seven wins and four draws.

After winning each of their first home league matches this term, Sunday’s hosts have collected just one point from their last two outings and now seek to avoid going three straight Eredivisie matches in Enschede without a win for the first time since April 2025.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Willem II ended a run of six consecutive league defeats with a 1-1 draw against PEC Zwolle on November 6, but their wait for a first victory continues, as the appointment of Jurgen Streppel has yet to yield the desired turnaround.

Streppel returned for a second spell to replace John Stegeman, who managed just two points from a possible 27 over nine matches. The Zwolle stalemate was only Willem II's third point of the season, at least six fewer than any other team.

Already 12 points worse off than at this stage of their 2024-25 relegation campaign, De Superkruiken face a herculean task to avoid the drop. Upcoming fixtures against Twente and Feyenoord - two of the current top four - over the next three gameweeks only add to their challenge.

A league-high 40 goals conceded means Willem II are frequently punished for their league-low 11 goals scored. Consequently, there must be drastic improvement at one end of the pitch if they are to turn things around.

Facing a team that have scored 14 goals in the final 30 minutes of matches, Sunday’s hosts cannot afford to lose focus in a period in which they have conceded 19 goals, just under half of their season total.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

FC Twente form (all competitions):

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Willem II form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Vincent Jannink / ANP

Max Bruns has not featured for Twente since September and remains unavailable, one of two defenders out of contention alongside Stav Lemkin, with the Israeli international suffering a long-term injury just before the start of the season.

Twenty-year-old Filip Erik Thorvaldsen is set to miss a sixth consecutive game for the hosts, who are also still without first-choice goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall.

Wout Weghorst is one of four players tied on nine goals in the Golden Boot race, and the striker will be eager to add to his tally.

Justin Hoogma (knee) and Amine Lachkar (groin) are Willem II’s two guaranteed absentees for Sunday’s clash, with the latter sidelined since July 2025.

However, French shotstopper Thomas Didillon could also miss out for the away side, having featured just once since mid-August.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Van Rooy, Propper, Nijstad, Adelgaard; Zerrouki, Weidmann; Rots, Taha, Orjasaeter; Weghorst

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Tjoe-A-On, Dekker, Stam, Ter Avest; Twigt, Zarrouk; Van Crooy, Van Aalst, Vilhena; Haen

We say: FC Twente 3-0 Willem II

On paper, Sunday’s fixture appears to be Twente’s easiest game of the season so far, but as has been seen on several occasions, things are rarely that straightforward.

Still, we fully expect the hosts to make light work of their visitors and cruise to all three points at the end of 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.