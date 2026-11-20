Seeking a fourth straight win over their inconsistent hosts, Arsenal head north to battle Newcastle United in Saturday's Premier League evening kickoff.

The Gunners lead the Magpies by 11 places and 15 points in the Premier League table, having edged out Hull City 1-0 before the international break, while the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (thigh), Ewen Jaouen (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Steur, Gonzalez; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Osula

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (suspended), Bukayo Saka (quad), Martin Zubimendi (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz