Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca faces an urgent tactical puzzle ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Fulham, as glaring structural flaws in his revamped midfield continue to leave the Sky Blues dangerously exposed on the counter-attack.

After kicking off his tenure at the Etihad Stadium with seven consecutive Premier League victories, the Italian has since overseen a jarring slump, suffering three straight top-flight defeats, most recently losing 3-1 at Nottingham Forest prior to the international break.

While City's off-pitch turbulence regarding their financial charges case has dominated headlines, their recent on-pitch struggles stem largely from a £300m+ summer engine-room overhaul that has yet to find its rhythm.

Specifically, Maresca is grappling with how to integrate his two marquee £100m-plus acquisitions – Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson – without sacrificing defensive solidity.

The root of Man City's midfield problems

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Throughout the opening months of the 2026-27 campaign, Man City have looked remarkably fragile whenever possession turns over. Only Newcastle United (20) have allowed more shots from fast breaks in the Premier League this term than the Citizens (17), who were sliced open repeatedly at the City Ground.

In that defeat to Forest, Maresca's side conceded eight fast breaks – the highest single-game tally by any top-flight club this season – and shipped two goals directly from rapid transitions.

The core issue lies in the incompatible profiles of Maresca's preferred central trio. Deploying Anderson alongside Fernandez in a double pivot behind playmaker Rayan Cherki creates a vacuum when City lose the ball.

Cherki contributes very little defensively, which places an unsustainable burden on the two deeper midfielders to screen the backline.

Rather than operating as a cohesive unit, Fernandez and Anderson frequently occupy the same right-sided zones, leaving the central and left-sided areas of the pitch wide open.

Enzo Fernandez: Defensive Output Comparison Premier League per-90 metrics (2025-26 vs. 2026-27) 2025-26 (Chelsea) 2026-27 (Man City) Tackles 1.9 / 0.9 Possession wins 4.9 / 3.2 High pressures applied 39.7 / 35.9 Goals conceded while on pitch 1.3 / 1.5 Duel success (total) 47.3% / 44.8%

Furthermore, Fernandez's defensive output has dipped noticeably since his £125m move from Chelsea; his tackle and possession-win rates per 90 minutes are down, while he struggled to impose himself physically against Forest.

While Forest duo Xaver Schlager and Ryan Yates dominated the battleground with 14 and 11 defensive contributions respectively, Fernandez managed just four – one fewer than Cherki (five).

"It's not just Enzo": Maresca defends Fernandez

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Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Maresca was quick to shield his Argentine international from individual blame while acknowledging that tactical tweaks are required to restore equilibrium across the pitch.

"We won games with Enzo on the pitch," Maresca told reporters. "I know when there is a defeat we are all looking forward for the reason why and sometimes we think it's this or that.

"Sometimes probably we need more balance, different players on the pitch. It depends on the game. But we won games with Enzo, we lost games with Enzo. It's not just Enzo.

"But we are going to find solutions for more balance on the defensive line, in midfield and up front. I can't control what we pay for the players. People can think he's not going to make any mistake ever. He's a human being and he is going to make some mistakes."

Could Bouaddi hold the key to restoring Man City's balance?

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With Pep Guardiola's former side having lost key control-oriented figures like Bernardo Silva and Rodri over the summer, Maresca cannot simply replicate his predecessor's blueprint. However, he does have the personnel to inject much-needed steel into his spine.

The most straightforward adjustment involves handing a bigger role to teenage summer arrival Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in world football.

Restricted to just 177 Premier League minutes so far (two starts, three substitute outings) while adapting to English football, the athletic youngster offers the natural positional discipline and ball-winning instincts of a true holding number six.

Pairing the Moroccan ace with Anderson at the base of City’s midfield would help relieve the defensive strain on the England international and plug the gaps that several Premier League teams have ruthlessly exploited.

Crucially, introducing Bouaddi does not require banishing Fernandez to the substitutes' bench. Having pushed hard to bring the 25-year-old to Manchester just over two months ago, Maresca could instead move Fernandez further forward to operate at the apex of a midfield triangle in place of Cherki.

Fernandez’s ability to hold up play, draw fouls, time late runs into the penalty area and thread incisive passes makes him well-suited to an advanced role – provided he has two disciplined ball-winners anchoring the space behind him.

Man City enter Saturday's fixture boasting an extraordinary 20-match winning streak against Fulham in all competitions, having scored at least twice in every single one of those victories, yet memories of last season's chaotic 5-4 escape at Craven Cottage serve as a timely warning.

If Maresca fails to tighten his midfield structure this weekend, Man City's concerning vulnerability on the break threatens to derail their season before winter truly sets in.