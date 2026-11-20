Serie A's Sunday night showdown will see a battle of the Nerazzurri, as Atalanta BC welcome Inter Milan to Bergamo.

When the black-and-blue pair go toe to toe once again, the hosts hope to finally end an eight-year wait for victory over their regional rivals.

Match preview

Having suffered derby defeat and slipped off top spot in Serie A, reigning champions Inter bounced back with two big wins - and a rare pair of clean sheets - before international football intervened.

Responding to their Derby della Madonnina loss to old foes AC Milan, the Nerazzurri recorded a crucial Champions League victory against Feyenoord, then extended their long reign of dominance over Como.

The visitors were flying high following their own European exploits, but Inter put in a commanding display while posting a 15th consecutive Serie A home win over the Lariani.

Though surprise leaders Lazio finally dropped points, that was not quite enough to reclaim the summit, and Cristian Chivu's side went into the break sandwiched between both Rome clubs.

Now, they return to action with an important double-header, at home to Stuttgart in the Champions League and against Atalanta this weekend.

After nine consecutive away wins helped them secure the Scudetto last season, Inter's form on the road has recently faltered - relatively speaking, at least.

Nonetheless, the second-city giants have prevailed on all of their last four trips to Bergamo, averaging two goals per game.

© Imago / ANP

In fact, Atalanta are winless across the last 15 league meetings at any venue, while also suffering defeats in the cup and Supercoppa Italiana.

Even during the golden Gian Piero Gasperini era, La Dea struggled to conquer Inter, picking up just two points from the last seven clashes on home turf.

This time, the pair will convene with Atalanta trailing far behind their Lombardy neighbours, languishing inside the bottom half of Serie A.

A 1-0 win over Monza somewhat steadied the ship ahead of the international break, after losing half of their first 10 league fixtures under Maurizio Sarri.

It also halted a streak of 11 games without a clean sheet, including in the Conference League, where the Bergamaschi only sit 16th halfway through the league phase.

Sarri's side have conceded the third-most shots in Italy's top tier, and already shipping 20 goals by this stage of a campaign represents Atalanta's worst defensive start since 2002.

All of which makes for grim reading ahead of Inter's visit to New Balance Arena, where the hosts have registered just four wins from nine games this term.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

Inter Milan Serie A form:

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Inter star Lautaro Martinez has scored in five of his last six league games against Atalanta, and he is set to return from an injury layoff on Sunday evening; only Aleksandar Stankovic and Ange Bonny are currently sidelined.

In his captain's absence, Marcus Thuram certainly stepped up, and a recent strike against Como took the French forward onto six Serie A goals for the season.

Pio Esposito also found the net in that match, ending a domestic drought that dated back to September; then, he hit the target twice before missing a penalty for Italy during an eventful international period.

Like Esposito, Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic scored in a 1-1 draw when these sides last met. The Montenegro striker is now in top form: the winner against Monza was his seventh league goal of the season, and he has just scored three times in two UEFA Nations League matches.

La Dea's injury list features three defenders - Isak Hien, Odilon Kossounou and Thomas Kristensen - while midfielder Gianluca Gaetano remains a doubt.

More positively for Sarri, ex-Inter wing-back Raoul Bellanova and Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori are both back in contention after recovering from thigh problems.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Zappacosta, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Bernasconi; Ederson, Kessie; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Rowe; Krstovic

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

J. Martinez; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Spence, Barella, Calhanoglu, Jones, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito

We say: Atalanta BC 1-3 Inter Milan

Inter have attempted the most shots in Serie A this season, they last failed to score in March, and their prolific talisman is set to make his long-awaited comeback.

That could mean trouble for Atalanta's fragile defence, so the hosts will suffer yet another defeat to their Nerazzurro neighbours.

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