The latest in an ever-growing line of Manchester United managerial eras commences in blockbuster fashion on Sunday, when Mauricio Pochettino's Red Devils take on old rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Argentine inherits a dispirited squad who entered the international break in the relegation zone, 10 points and 14 places worse off than their Champions League-chasing hosts, but those brave enough to back Man Utd can do so on the best Premier League betting sites.

Match preview

Breaking unwanted record after unwanted record ultimately proved too damaging for the Man United hierarchy to overlook, as Michael Carrick took his leave after guiding the Red Devils to their worst top-flight start in a staggering 40 years.

Collecting a paltry eight points from 30 on offer so far, with one win leaving them 18th in the Premier League table, the fallen titans turned to a man who arguably sought the job more than anyone else, as Pochettino finally achieved his lifelong aim of being appointed Man United head coach.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss has history on his side on Merseyside, as eight of Man United's last nine permanent or caretaker managers have avoided defeat in their first game - Erik ten Hag was the exception - but simply avoiding defeat was not enough to save Carrick from the sack.

The Englishman departed after Man United's extraordinary 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, in which they came from two goals down twice to steal a point, but the result also extended their winless Premier League run to a sorry eight matches.

The visitors are also still awaiting their first away win of the season in any competition, drawing three and losing four on the road so far, and Pochettino has few fond memories of previous showdowns with Liverpool too.

Indeed, the Argentine has failed to mastermind a victory in any of his last eight games against the Reds in all tournaments - suffering six defeats in the process - and Man Utd's failure to keep a single clean sheet in any Premier League game this season does not stand him in good stead either.

Liverpool vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Poch Has A Lot To Prove"

For all of Man United's atrocious away displays, the Red Devils square up to a Liverpool side who have only earned one win from their five Premier League games at Anfield so far this season, giving them the third-worst home record in the entire division in terms of both points and goal difference.

However, Andoni Iraola's away-day specialists entered the international break on a high courtesy of a 3-1 triumph at lowly Crystal Palace, snapping a two-game losing run in all tournaments and cementing a top-four spot in the table.

No team in the league can better Liverpool's 13 points on the road, but with just five accrued at Anfield - where Arsenal, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Fulham have stolen points already this term - Liverpool's home points ratio of 28% is the lowest of its kind in the top flight.

Defeat would also see Liverpool lose back-to-back Premier League matches at Anfield since that shocking run of six on the spin in 2021, and the Reds have struggled to assert their dominance over their old rivals in recent times, winning just two of their last nine head-to-heads with Man Utd.

In fact, Liverpool's last home victory over the Red Devils was their 7-0 demolition job in 2023, and after Man Utd did the double over their hosts last term, Pochettino could lead his new employers to three straight wins against the Reds for the first time since the Louis van Gaal days of 2016.

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Manchester United Premier League form:

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Team News

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Iraola confirmed no fewer than four Liverpool injury boosts in his pre-game press conference, revealing that Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk are both guaranteed to feature, and there is also hope over Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong's chances.

However, the game comes too soon for defensive duo Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, even though both are back in team training following knee injuries, while Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Scorer of three goals for Germany over the international break, the rejuvenated Florian Wirtz is set to support Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo, whose five Premier League goals against Man Utd is his highest total against a single team.

Meanwhile, Pochettino's first Man Utd press conference was inevitably short on team news, but Patrick Dorgu and Harry Maguire have trained following fitness concerns, while Lisandro Martinez is also back from suspension.

Reports have claimed that Luke Shaw (muscle) and Marcus Rashford (hip) could return imminently, but their availability for the weekend remains uncertain, while Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) are still sidelined.

An unwanted drone interruption should have no bearing on Pochettino's team selection this weekend, when the returning Martinez could force Noussair Mazraoui out of the side in the only change from the XI that started against Villa.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

Liverpool have not been firing on all cylinders at Anfield yet this season, and the famed new manager bounce on Man Utd's end adds another layer of complexity to one of English football's most historic rivalries.

However, Pochettino cannot fix the Red Devils' dreary defence in a matter of days, so Liverpool's fearsome front four have our backing to make the Argentine's Premier League homecoming a miserable one.

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