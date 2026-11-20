Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai are both good to go for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

The pair were name-checked as part of Andoni Iraola's six-man injury update, in which he confirmed that the Hungarian midfielder and Dutch defender are both fine to feature despite fitness concerns.

Szoboszlai has been managing a knee issue recently, but there is nothing to suggest that he will not join forces with Alexis Mac Allister in central midfield, even though Ryan Gravenberch could also return from a heel injury.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, withdrew from the Netherlands squad during the November international break, but the 35-year-old will no doubt partner Jeremy Jacquet in front of Alisson Becker here.

Fellow Dutchman Jeremie Frimpong is also in line to return from a hamstring injury, but Ronald Araujo has done nothing to warrant demotion, and nor has Milos Kerkez on the left-hand side.

Scorer of five goals against Manchester United in the Premier League, Cody Gakpo enjoys facing the Red Devils more than any other Premier League team and is a sure-fire starter on the right flank.

Expect Gakpo to line up alongside Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak in an unchanged forward line, the latter bidding to build on his seven goals from nine Premier League games so far in 2026-27.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

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