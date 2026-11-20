Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino could recall Lisandro Martinez to his starting lineup for his opening game in charge away to Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Argentine defender is available to his compatriot after completing a domestic suspension and could now slot back into the rearguard alongside Harry Maguire, who has seemingly shaken off a back problem.

Noussair Mazraoui would be the most likely to make way if Martinez returns, as Leny Yoro shuffles over to right-back, on the opposite side to the much-maligned Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal international's withdrawal was cheered by fans in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, but with Patrick Dorgu operating in a more attack-minded role of late and Luke Shaw still doubtful, Dalot should reprise his role.

The same goes for Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo in the middle, as Pochettino sticks to a 4-2-3-1 setup for his maiden match and forces Andrey Santos to wait his turn.

The front four of Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo is likely to remain the same too, although Marcus Rashford (hip) is on the verge of returning and could be an option on Merseyside.

Carlos Baleba (hamstring), Manuel Ugarte (knee) and Benjamin Sesko (calf) all remain out of contention for the away side.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Martinez, Maguire, Dalot; Tielemans, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Man United