Gameweek 11 of the 2026-27 Premier League season marks the return of one of Tottenham Hotspur's favourite sons, who now dons the red of Manchester United rather than lilywhite of Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino's England homecoming is a daunting one, as Man United face old rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, needing at least a point to escape the bottom three of the Premier League table.

A stacked undercard precedes the Merseyside meeting, as the Red Devils' bitter rivals Manchester City kick off the gameweek at home to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, bidding to avoid a fourth consecutive top-flight defeat.

Five 3pm kickoffs follow, as Coventry City tackle Thomas Frank's Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur host Ipswich Town, Chelsea do battle with Leeds United, Aston Villa host Sunderland at Villa Park, and Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest to the South Coast.

Saturday concludes with champions Arsenal at one of their least favourite haunts - St James' Park - to take on Newcastle United, before Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion occupy the 2pm Sunday slot.

Following the latest chapter in the Liverpool vs. Man Utd rivalry, gameweek 11 concludes with Brentford battling Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive injury and suspension list for the next round of Premier League games, highlighting every absent and doubtful player.