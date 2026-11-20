Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has talked up both Mike Penders and Emiliano Martinez ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

The Blues will be bidding to remain in the top five of the Premier League table when they host the Yorkshire giants at Stamford Bridge.

While Alonso has a number of injury issues, which were addressed at Friday's press conference, he must also decide who to select between the sticks.

Martinez has been sidelined since the middle of October after suffering a fractured jaw at Everton.

Although Penders's inexperience showed on his first Premier League start versus Tottenham Hotspur, the Belgian has since impressed.

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Alonso speaks on Penders, Martinez

When quizzed on Martinez, Alonso suggested that the Argentina international was exactly where they wanted him to be nearly five weeks into his recovery.

He told reporters: "He's in the squad and he's selectable against Sunderland. It was two weeks ago, probably there was risk, but the plan was for him to train more with Argentina, to play one game.

"He said well, so he's available for tomorrow."

Immediately after that question, Alonso was asked whether Penders was capable of becoming Chelsea's number one.

The Spaniard added: "Mike has done very good things.

"I think that we know the progression that he had, that he overcame a difficult moment for sure after the first game, but after he's done better, he's getting improving and with three minutes his development has been good."

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Should Penders or Martinez start for Chelsea against Leeds?

With his selection on Saturday, Alonso will reveal whether his preference is to pick players on form or reputation.

Against Liverpool, Manchester United and Sunderland, Penders has arguably performed better than expectations.

Penders deserves to retain his place in the team, but Martinez was signed by Chelsea to be their number one.

Whoever finds themselves on the substitutes' bench will feel relatively hard done by.