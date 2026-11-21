NFL legend Tom Brady is reportedly in talks to make a 'small' investment in Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Birmingham City announced that Brady had sold his minority share in the West Midlands club.

Brady had spent over three years behind the scenes at St Andrews, helping Blues to move to the top of the Championship table.

However, as per The Guardian, Brady could now become involved among the Chelsea hierarchy.

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Why could Tom Brady invest in Chelsea?

The report alleges that the 49-year-old has a good relationship with Behdad Eghbali, who is a key figure at Stamford Bridge.

With Todd Boehly having recently sold his minority share in Chelsea, Eghbali's Clearlake Capital now own 86.5 of the shares in the West Londoners.

Brady, who was reportedly a guest of Chelsea when they lifted the Club World Cup in 2025, is now said to be speaking with Chelsea regarding making an investment in the club.

Despite the alleged developments, Chelsea declined to comment to the outlet, but it appears that Brady is attempting to make a return to English football.

Chelsea are currently preparing to take on Leeds United in their first Premier League fixture after the November international break.

Xabi Alonso's team sit in fifth position in the Premier League table.