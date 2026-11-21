Uncertainty over Manchester City's 115 charges is without question a contributing factor to their Premier League struggles, former Sky Blues midfielder Didi Hamann has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Enzo Maresca's side will endeavour to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the top flight when they host Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, having lost to Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa before the international break.

Man City's dire run of form has seen them slip six points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, while also falling below high-flying Brighton into third position, and they are just three points clear of Liverpool in fourth.

As Maresca's men try to focus on on-field matters, the appeal over their guilty verdict is a highly unwelcome distraction, and the threat of unprecedented sanctions looms if their charges are upheld.

Maresca has denied that the charges are a distraction, but Hamann - who made 71 appearances for the Citizens - has shot down the manager's claim and believes that the off-field concerns are impacting the club's performances.

Man City vs. Fulham: Charges impact could linger, Didi Hamann warns

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"Nobody seems to know what's going to happen," Hamann said. "One person says they get off with the charges, the other says they get deducted 70 points. Everything and anything is possible. If they were to deduct 60 or 70 points, they would have to play in the Championship next season.

"I don't think many of the players, apart from maybe one or two who say they will stick it out, would want to stay. Probably 90 to 95% of the players will want to leave the club, and at some stage it has to have an effect.

"I'm a bit surprised it came so quickly after that. Maybe it's not the only reason, but it's certainly a reason they haven't played that well because they started the season really well. They played a fantastic game against Paris at home, even though they got beaten. It was the game of the season for me.

"It was absolutely thrilling and fantastic for both teams. I think it had an effect, and it may continue to have an effect. Uncertain times at City at the moment."

What is the latest on Man City's charges?

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It has now been almost two months since the Premier League confirmed that Man City had been found guilty of all financial charges, and the verdict prompted an immediate appeal.

The appeal process must be concluded within 12 weeks, and the expectation is that the hearing will take place in mid-December ahead of a potential verdict in early January.

In the meantime, Premier League chiefs have supposedly contacted clubs to seek legal protection in case any of Man City's sponsors decide to sue; 14 clubs must approve the motion for it to pass.

Elsewhere, Man City owner Sheikh Mansour has reportedly seen a £1.5bn deal with a US investment firm collapse, thus denying City Football Group extra liquidity as the uncertainty rumbles on.

Didi Hamann was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland Live Casino.