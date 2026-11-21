Today's Serie A predictions include Napoli at home to Torino, as well as title-contending Roma travelling to Parma.

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli/IPA via ZUMA Press

Having left for the international break on a rare low, Como will aim to resume their stellar start to the season when Cagliari visit Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

Not only are the Lariani making a big impact in Europe, they have been breaking new ground in Serie A - but defeat to the champions recently slowed their charge towards the top four.

We say: Como 3-1 Cagliari

Free-flowing Como can score from all quarters, while Cagliari must head to the mainland on a run of three away defeats, in which they shipped 10 goals.

So, the hosts will resume winning ways after their setback in Milan, keeping them on the tails of Italy's top three.

> Como vs. Cagliari preview

© Imago / Emmefoto

Surprise Serie A leaders Lazio will welcome Lecce to Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon, aiming to extend their advantage at the top.

Yet to taste defeat in the league, the Biancocelesti sit one point above reigning champions Inter Milan, while their visitors are hovering above the drop zone.

We say: Lazio 2-0 Lecce

Though a fan boycott slightly negates Lazio's home advantage, they can comfortably claim a 10th league victory of the season.

Lecce's last success dates back to mid-October - against rock-bottom Udinese - and their wait for a win will go on.

> Lazio vs. Lecce preview

© Imago / Sportimage

Still unbeaten in Serie A this season, free-scoring Roma will return to action with a trip to lowly Parma on Saturday evening.

Sitting third - just behind reigning champions Inter Milan and city rivals Lazio - the Giallorossi averaged four goals per game as they posted three consecutive league wins before the break.

We say: Parma 0-2 Roma

Roma can pick up where they left off before the break, as a limited Parma side will struggle to match their intensity and flair.

A fourth straight win in Serie A will warm the Giallorossi up for next week's tough trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

> Parma vs. Roma preview

© Imago / IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Separated by one place and one point, Napoli and Torino will return to Serie A duty on Saturday evening, when they meet at Stadio Maradona.

Both sides entered the international break on a grim run of form, sparking talk of another crisis for the hosts.

We say: Napoli 2-2 Torino

After two defeats and one draw from their last three games, both teams will be desperate for a win.

While Napoli are hampered by injuries and appear disunited, Torino have been leaking too many goals, so more frustration could be on the cards.

> Napoli vs. Torino preview