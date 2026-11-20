Werder Bremen will be battling to keep their unlikely European dream alive on Sunday, when they welcome Hamburger SV to the Weserstadion for a Bundesliga Nordderby.

Die Werderaner are hoping to bounce back from defeat last time out, while HSV are keen to pick up where they left off prior to the international break.

Match preview

Daniel Thioune guided Werder to safety last term after taking the helm in early February, though his sights are set much higher this time around with his team sat in a strong position upon the league's return.

Nine matches into the campaign, Die Werderaner are sixth in the Bundesliga table, where their tally of 15 points has them two clear of seventh-placed Elversberg and just three shy of RB Leipzig in fourth.

Securing European football of any variety would be a major accomplishment for Thioune, who is currently in his first top-flight role as manager, not to mention that the club last appeared on the continental stage back in the 2010-11 Champions League group stage.

However, Werder signed off for the international break with a 1-0 defeat at Stuttgart on November 7, their second loss in three matches after a 3-2 beating by Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal in late October.

In fairness to the Green-Whites, they fought back from 2-0 down against BVB thanks to a brace from Niclas Fullkrug, only to lose out to a stoppage-time free kick by Marcel Sabitzer.

Additionally, a 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim between those defeats saw the hosts maintain their unbeaten streak on home turf this season, where they will hope to record a fourth win in five outings on Sunday.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Meanwhile, Merlin Polzin's Hamburger endured a dire start to the season, conceding 12 goals without reply in their first three Bundesliga games before firing back with a run of three consecutive triumphs.

It would be fair to say that HSV's term has been defined by streaks so far, alternating between trios of defeats and wins across all competitions, and the club will be hoping to stabilise after the international break.

Polzin's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Croatia's Hajduk Split in a friendly on November 15, following up a 3-1 success against Borussia Monchengladbach that helped to distance the team from the relegation zone in the German top flight.

That victory has left Hamburger 11th in the Bundesliga table with 12 points to their name - a total that puts them level with Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart up to eighth - as well as five points clear of 16th-placed Union Berlin.

Earning another win on Sunday would be keeping with HSV's pattern this term, but after seeing the visitors lose four of their five away league matches in 2026-27, fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

Werder Bremen form (all competitions):

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

Hamburger SV form (all competitions):

Team News

Full size image here

Werder will be without strikers Keke Topp (ACL) and Salim Musah (thigh) once again as they recover from long-term injuries, though the doubts about Marco Grull's fitness after he missed training with a calf issue will be a major concern for the team.

If Grull is sidelined on Sunday, then expect to see Niclas Fullkrug supported up top by Eren Dinkci, Chuki and Justin Njinmah.

Jens Stage and Skelly Alvero are also unavailable due to respective thigh and calf injuries, while question marks remain about the readiness of fellow midfielder Senne Lynen, who has been ill over the past week, though Youri Regeer and Ludovit Reis should be on hand to form Thioune's double pivot.

Elsewhere, the versatile Mitchell Weiser is a doubt with a thigh problem and left-back Moussa N'Diaye is recovering from a groin injury, so Arthur and Olivier Deman look set to start at full-back.

As for Hamburger, they are missing centre-back Jordan Torunarigha, who has been dealing with a hip issue, but Mario Vuskovic is likely to return after getting over a minor back injury.

The visitors are lighter in midfield than ideal, with all three of Albert Sambi Lokonga (calf), Bilal Nadir (thigh) and Nicolai Remberg (ACL) sidelined, so Martin Adeline could join Miro Muheim in the centre of the park, while Albert Gronbaek operates in the number 10 role.

Striker Yussuf Poulsen is also out with a calf injury, but Terem Moffi and Patson Daka will be ready to lead the line in a strike partnership on Sunday.

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Hein; Arthur, Friedl, Pieper, Deman; Regeer, Reis; Dinkci, Chuki, Njinmah; Fullkrug

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Heuer; Capaldo, Omari, Bornauw; El Ouahdi, Adeline, Muheim, Moller Wolfe; Gronbaek; Moffi, Daka

We say: Werder Bremen 2-1 Hamburger SV

Werder have been exceptional on home turf this season, and they will be expecting to collect all three points once again, but the match is likely to be closer than otherwise if Grull remains sidelined.

By contrast, Hamburger have struggled on the road throughout 2026-27, and with four defeats in five away Bundesliga games so far, expect to see the visitors' pattern of results broken.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.