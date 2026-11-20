Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted he has "no idea" about whether he will be at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

Van Dijk has established himself as a Liverpool icon in his 389 appearances since joining the club from Southampton in 2018.

The Dutchman has helped the Merseyside club win numerous pieces of silverware, including two Premier League titles and the 2018-19 Champions League.

However, it is unclear how much longer he will play a part in Liverpool's quest for trophies, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Van Dijk recently commented on his situation while on international duty, insisting that he is "not in any panic" over his Anfield future.

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Van Dijk admits uncertainty over Liverpool future

The centre-back has reiterated his relaxed outlook in an interview with Sky Sports, in which he conceded he has "no idea" whether he will sign a new Liverpool deal.

"The main thing for me is that I feel good and I'm looking after myself and I still have many more years in my opinion," Van Dijk said.

"Whatever's going to happen after this season, we'll see.

"At this moment of time, if anyone says that or put out that they know what I'm going to do next season, it's untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I've got no idea either.

"But I'm relaxed with it because if you know me, I only focus on what I can control and that's at the moment the Manchester United game.

"Then we'll focus to the Champions League and whatever happens in the new year coming, we'll see then.

"But it's been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer and it's been a big part of my life and I'll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years.

"If it's getting extended, we'll see then. If not, then I'm going to say goodbyes in the summer."

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Liverpool captain set to make milestone appearance

At the age of 35, Van Dijk remains an integral part of the Liverpool squad, demonstrated by the fact he has played every minute of the club's 10 Premier League matches this term.

Van Dijk is now preparing to make his 350th Premier League appearance in Sunday's highly anticipated clash against rivals Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has made 282 of his 349 top-flight appearances in a Liverpool shirt after featuring in 67 Premier League matches for Southampton.

Van Dijk will hope to mark his milestone outing with a victory, although he only won seven of his previous 18 Premier League matches against Man United (D5, L6).