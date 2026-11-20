Liverpool have won more major trophies than Manchester United, leading the Liverpool vs. Man Utd trophies count 69-68 on every senior competitive honour as of November 20, 2026.

With a margin that small, the answer depends on what you count, because leaving out the one-off 1986 Football League Super Cup puts the clubs level, while leaving out the Community Shield gives the Reds a clear lead.

Neither club has lifted a trophy since Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title, which nudged the Anfield outfit back ahead of their eternal rivals.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd trophies, competition by competition

Liverpool and Manchester United share the record for English league titles with 20 each, after the Merseysiders' 2024-25 Premier League win matched the total the Red Devils reached in 2012-13.

United are stronger in the FA Cup, with 13 wins to Liverpool's eight, and in the Community Shield, which they have won or shared 21 times against 16 for the Anfield club.

Liverpool hold the record of 10 League Cups, four more than their rivals, and they are the only one of the pair to have won the Football League Super Cup, which was played only once.

The gap opens up in Europe, where six European Cups, three UEFA Cups and four UEFA Super Cups give the Reds 13 continental trophies to United's six.

Liverpool vs. Man Utd trophies by competition Liverpool Competition Man Utd 20 League titles 20 8 FA Cup 13 10 League Cup 6 16 Charity/Community Shield (incl. shared) 21 1 Football League Super Cup 0 55 Domestic total 60 6 European Cup/Champions League 3 3 UEFA Cup/Europa League 1 0 Cup Winners' Cup 1 4 UEFA Super Cup 1 13 European total 6 1 FIFA Club World Cup 1 0 Intercontinental Cup 1 1 World total 2 69 Grand total 68 As of November 20, 2026. Senior men's competitive honours only. Grey figures mean the clubs are level.

Who has more trophies, Liverpool or Man Utd?

Liverpool have more trophies than Manchester United on the fullest count, one ahead, and they also lead when Community Shields are left out.

United only draw level if the 1986 Football League Super Cup is removed or shared Community Shields are discounted, and they only go ahead on a count limited to the league, FA Cup and League Cup, which they lead 39-38.

That makes the Reds the more decorated club, since they lead or are level on every method that includes European competition, and the only count that favours the Old Trafford side ignores continental silverware altogether.

United's honours board leaves out the Super Cup and so shows the rivals level, which is a fair reading, but even on that basis the Red Devils still need one more trophy to go ahead.

It depends what you count Liverpool (top bar) Man Utd (bottom bar) Level All senior honours Liverpool 69 Man Utd 68 Without the 1986 Super Cup Liverpool 68 Man Utd 68 Without shared Community Shields Liverpool 64 Man Utd 64 Without any Community Shields Liverpool 53 Man Utd 47 Without Community Shields or Super Cup Liverpool 52 Man Utd 47 League, FA Cup and League Cup only Liverpool 38 Man Utd 39 As of November 20, 2026. Senior men's competitive honours.

Do Community Shields count as trophies?

Opinion is split on whether the Community Shield should count as a genuine trophy, and the FA itself treats it as a friendly for disciplinary purposes, so bookings in it do not carry over into other domestic games.

The fixture has only been contested between the league champions and the FA Cup winners since 1974, and before that it was an invitational match.

Seven of United's Community Shields and three of Liverpool's came before that change, which strengthens the case for leaving the trophy out.

The Anfield club's own honours page lists 52 major men's honours, a figure that excludes both the Community Shield and the Football League Super Cup, and the Community Shield never appeared on the honours board at their old Melwood training ground either.

Counting the Football League Super Cup but not the Community Shield gives the Reds a 53-47 lead, a six-trophy cushion over the Red Devils.

Why the 1986 Football League Super Cup decides the lead

The Football League Super Cup was set up after the Heysel Stadium disaster in May 1985 and the European ban on English clubs that followed, as a replacement competition for the six sides who would have played on the continent in 1985-86.

Liverpool beat Everton in a two-legged final held back until September 1986, winning 3-1 at Anfield and 4-1 at Goodison Park for a 7-2 aggregate victory.

The tournament was never played again, which is why some honours boards ignore it, and counting it or not decides whether the Merseysiders lead or the clubs are level.

Shared Community Shields

A drawn Community Shield used to be shared, and Liverpool's list includes five shared editions (1964, 1965, 1977, 1986 and 1990), while United shared four (1965, 1967, 1977 and 1990).

The years 1965, 1977 and 1990 appear on both lists, and removing every shared Community Shield leaves both clubs on 64, another count where Man United can claim a tie but not a lead.

Domestic trophies, where Manchester United lead

Manchester United have their strongest case at home, with 60 domestic honours to Liverpool's 55 when Community Shields and the Football League Super Cup are counted.

In the three main domestic competitions, the league, FA Cup and League Cup, the Red Devils lead 39-38 thanks to five more FA Cup wins.

Cup finals between the pair have been split evenly, as United won the 1977 FA Cup final 2-1 and the 1996 final 1-0, while the Reds won the League Cup finals of 1983 and 2003.

The 1983 final went to extra time, with Alan Kennedy and Ronnie Whelan cancelling out Norman Whiteside's opener for a 2-1 win, and Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen scored in the 2-0 win in Cardiff 20 years later.

For every result between the two clubs rather than just the silverware, our Man Utd vs. Liverpool head-to-head record covers each meeting.

European and world honours, where Liverpool pull clear

Liverpool's six European Cups are more than any other British team has won and double United's three, and that record is what separates the clubs.

The Reds add three UEFA Cups and four UEFA Super Cups, while United's six European trophies are completed by a Europa League, a Cup Winners' Cup and one UEFA Super Cup.

United edge the world honours 2-1, having won the 1999 Intercontinental Cup and the 2008 Club World Cup, while the Merseysiders won the Club World Cup in 2019.

For the stories behind several of those European nights, including the 2005 final in Istanbul, our rundown of Liverpool's 10 greatest comebacks goes back through the club's most dramatic recoveries.

European and world honours Liverpool Europe 13 1 Total 14 Man Utd Europe 6 2 Total 8 World (Club World Cup, Intercontinental Cup) As of November 20, 2026

How the trophy lead has changed hands

Manchester United's modern haul was built under Sir Alex Ferguson, who won 38 trophies in 26 years in charge between 1986 and 2013, including 13 league titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

The teams behind that run feature heavily in our ranking of Manchester United's 10 greatest ever teams, which sets the Ferguson sides against the club's earlier eras.

The latest swings came in 2023-24, when Liverpool's League Cup win put them one ahead on the full count before the Red Devils beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final to draw level again.

The Reds' 2024-25 Premier League title then put them one clear, while on the count that ignores the Super Cup the same sequence went from a tie to a United lead and back to the current tie.

What could change the Liverpool vs. Man Utd trophy count next

Liverpool and Manchester United are both in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase, so Europe offers the biggest single swing, alongside the FA Cup, the League Cup and the next Community Shield.

One trophy for United without a reply from Anfield would level the full count, while any Liverpool success would stretch the gap to two.

Liverpool appear to have a better chance of adding to their haul in the 2026-27 campaign, with Man United out of the League Cup and having seen any faint hopes of a title challenge evaporate amidst their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

The Old Trafford side are now led by Mauricio Pochettino, who became head coach in November 2026 after Michael Carrick was sacked.

To see what the new head coach brings, our breakdown of Pochettino's record against every Premier League club shows how his past teams have fared against each top-flight side.

For a view of current strength rather than history, our ranking of the best football teams in the world shows where Liverpool sit among Europe's elite.