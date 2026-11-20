Konyaspor will be looking to halt their recent slide down the Turkish Super Lig standings when they welcome Besiktas to Medas Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts sit 15th in the table with eight points from 11 matches, only outside the bottom three on goal difference, while the Black Eagles occupy fifth place with 19 points from 10 games and will be hoping to maintain their push towards the top of the standings.

Match preview

Konyaspor have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks, winning just once in their last six league matches and struggling to find consistency in the final third.

Ilhan Palut's side began that sequence with consecutive goalless draws against Kasimpasa and Istanbul Basaksehir before suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Amed SK.

They then recorded a 2-0 home victory over Genclerbirligi, but that proved to be their only success during the period as they suffered consecutive defeats against Galatasaray (4-0) and Samsunspor (1-0).

Konyaspor were particularly disappointing in their defeat away to Samsunspor just before the break, failing to take anything from a match against a side sitting second-bottom and enduring a losing run.

The result further highlighted their struggles in front of goal, with the hosts having scored just six times in their opening 11 league matches, an average of fewer than one per game, while they have failed to find the net in seven of those fixtures.

Konyaspor have scored four of their six goals and collected seven of their eight points on home soil, although they were thrashed by Galatasaray in their last home game and now face a Besiktas side that have beaten them in their last two league meetings.

The hosts did manage to defeat the Black Eagles 1-0 in their most recent encounter, although that victory came in the Turkish Cup.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas, meanwhile, have enjoyed a more productive campaign, collecting seven wins, one draw and three defeats from their opening 11 league matches to remain within reach of the leading teams, sitting six points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

Vincenzo Italiano's side are also unbeaten in their last three league games, a sequence that began with a 2-0 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir before they were held to a 2-2 draw by Kasimpasa.

Their subsequent European fixture saw them suffer a 3-2 defeat against Celtic, but they responded positively three days later by recording a convincing 3-0 home win over Genclerbirligi.

Dusan Vlahovic was particularly influential in that victory, scoring twice as the Black Eagles returned to winning ways in the Super Lig and demonstrated the attacking quality that has made them one of the more productive sides in the division, with only four teams scoring more than their 23 goals.

However, the visitors have struggled on the road, winning just one of their five away league matches and failing to win any of their last three, during which they have recorded one draw and two defeats.

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Konyaspor will be without Adil Demirbag, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the season.

Chidozie Awaziem is also unlikely to feature after sustaining a muscle injury, while Marko Jevtovic is working towards regaining full fitness and faces a late assessment.

Ugurcan Yazgili is another concern after picking up a hamstring problem, leaving Palut with defensive and midfield decisions to make.

Mostafa Mohamed, Diogo Goncalves and Ebrima Colley are among the attacking options available to the Konyaspor manager, although Enis Bardhi is expected to miss out through suspension.

Besiktas will be without Umit Akdag, who is recovering from a broken wrist, while Fabio Miretti is also expected to miss the match with a shoulder injury.

Emmanuel Agbadou is not expected to return until later in December as he continues his recovery from a knee problem, while Orkun Kokcu is also sidelined with a foot injury.

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Baniya, Bosluk, Masuaku; Toth, Ibrahimoglu; Colley, Goncalves, Dompe; Mohamed

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Taylan Bulut, Topcu, R Yilmaz; Ndidi; Trossard, S Ozcan, Olaitan, Fakili; Vlahovic

We say: Konyaspor 0-2 Besiktas

Konyaspor have struggled to produce consistent attacking performances this season, and although Besiktas have been inconsistent on the road, their attacking quality should be enough to overcome the hosts' defensive resistance, with Italiano's side expected to secure a comfortable victory in Konya.

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