Kasimpasa will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Alanyaspor to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts occupy fifth place in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 20 points from 11 matches, while the visitors sit 13th with 12 points and will be desperate to end a difficult run of results after losing their last four games.

Match preview

Emre Belozoglu's sudden departure to Fenerbahce has not affected Kasimpasa, who have continued their encouraging run of form in recent weeks, putting together a five-match unbeaten streak in all competitions to move into contention for a place in the upper half of the Turkish Super Lig table.

The run began with a 4-1 home victory over Samsunspor, before they followed that result with a 1-0 away win against Eyupspor six days later.

They continued their progress with a 3-1 victory over Corluspor 1947 in the Turkish Cup, although their next league assignment proved considerably more challenging as they held Besiktas to a 2-2 draw at home.

Kasimpasa then produced another impressive performance in their most recent league outing, which was Alfred Schreuder's first game in charge, recording a 2-0 away victory over Gaziantep to make it three wins and a draw in their last four league matches.

The Apaches will therefore be confident of continuing their progress against Alanyaspor, particularly as they have yet to lose at home this season, although they have recorded just one victory, with the other four league games ending in draws.

The hosts will also draw encouragement from their recent record in this fixture, having avoided defeat in their last nine meetings with the visitors, winning seven and drawing two, including each of the last five encounters.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Alanyaspor, meanwhile, have endured a difficult period after making a reasonably encouraging start to the campaign, with their recent defeats leaving them in the bottom half of the standings.

Joao Pereira's side began their latest run of league fixtures with a goalless draw against Erzurumspor before suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Fenerbahce seven days later.

They subsequently lost 2-1 at home to Kocaelispor, with their defensive problems becoming more pronounced when they travelled to face Genclerbirligi, where they were beaten 5-0, suffering their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Their struggles continued in their most recent league fixture, as they lost 2-0 at home to Trabzonspor, leaving them without a league goal in consecutive matches.

Their 4-1 Turkish Cup victory over 12 Bingolspor offered some encouragement between those league defeats, but the visitors have struggled to transfer that attacking performance into their domestic campaign.

Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form:

Kasimpasa form (all competitions):

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W

W

W

D

W

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Kasimpasa will be without Elson Mendes, who is suspended for Sunday's encounter, while Godfried Frimpong and Kamil Corekci are also expected to miss out through injury.

Kevin Mouanga, Fousseni Diabate and Mortadha Ben Ouanes are among the players carrying fitness concerns, while Andri Fannar Baldursson is also expected to be unavailable after picking up a muscle injury.

Adrian Benedyczak is expected to lead the attack after establishing himself as the club's leading scorer, with Haris Hajradinovic and John-Jules Rak-Sakyi likely to provide support from behind the striker.

Alanyaspor are expected to be without Paolo Fernandes, who is recovering from a muscle injury, while Fatih Aksoy is also a doubt after picking up an injury.

Pereira could therefore retain much of the side that started against Trabzonspor, with Ruan, Hwang Ui-jo and Ogulcan Usluoglu expected to provide the attacking threat for the visitors.

Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Gianniotis; Winck, Arous, Ilie, Karapo; Jessen, Demirbay; Rak-Sakyi, Hajradinovic, Kol; Benedyczak

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Paulo Victor; Nuno Lima, Aliti, Ozyurt; Hadergjonaj, Gezek, Maestro, Ozdemir; Ruan, Hwang, Usluoglu

We say: Kasimpasa 2-0 Alanyaspor

Kasimpasa have shown considerably more consistency than their opponents in recent weeks and have also dominated this fixture in recent seasons, which is why we expect the hosts to secure a comfortable home victory.

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