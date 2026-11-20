Marseille welcome Le Mans to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening for round 11 of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Olympiens claimed a commendable 2-1 victory over Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, while Les Manceaux scored late against Monaco on home soil to salvage a point.

Match preview

Following a dismal start to the current league campaign, losing five of their opening six matches to leave them languishing inside the relegation zone and just one point off the foot of the table at the end of September, Marseille will be delighted with how they have bounced back in recent weeks.

Since their narrow 2-1 loss to back-to-back European champions Paris Saint-Germain on September 20, Les Olympiens have been an unstoppable force, winning each of their previous five domestic matches to rise to fourth in the Ligue 1 table and sit just five points off Les Parisiens at the summit.

The biggest strength of Bruno Genesio’s side has undoubtedly been their free flowing attack, as after 10 league games, Marseille have netted an impressive 22 goals, a tally that cannot be bettered by any other side in the division.

However, Les Olympiens will undoubtedly be disappointed with their performances in the UEFA Europa League, as after four league phase fixtures they have picked up just three points and currently reside outside of the tournament’s progression places to the knockout stage.

Having gone unbeaten in each of their previous six encounters with Le Mans, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent meeting at the Stade Velodrome in January 2010, Marseille will be confident that they can continue their fine league form this weekend though and mount a charge towards PSG in top spot.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

After ending their 16-year wait for promotion to France’s top tier at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, beating Bastia 2-0 away from home on the final day to pip St. Etienne to second place, Le Mans will have mixed feelings about their start to life in Ligue 1 this season.

Although they lost just one of their opening five Ligue 1 matches to start the campaign, Patrick Videira’s men have failed to claim a league victory in over two months, leaving them 15th in the table with eight points and only outside of the relegation places on goal difference.

Without a doubt, Les Manceaux’s weakness in the 2026-27 season has been their leaky defence, as Sunday’s visitors have conceded a concerning 19 league goals so far and are one of three sides alongside Lens and Strasbourg that are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Despite previously claiming victory at the Stade Velodrome, posting a famous 3-2 win in September 1994, Le Mans head into Sunday’s match in poor form, facing Marseille as massive underdogs, and knowing they’ll need to pull off another monumental triumph if they want to get their season back on track this weekend.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Le Mans form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille are still without Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri, who is expected to return before the end of the year from a knee issue, while Canadian midfielder Derek Cornelius continues his struggles with a hip problem.

On a more positive note, Genesio will be glad that a cohort of important first team players including the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nayef Aguerd and Geoffrey Kondogbia have all returned from the international break unscathed.

Netting an impressive seven Ligue 1 goals so far this season, including one in each of his previous three league outings, Amine Gouiri is undoubtedly Les Olympiens’ dangerman and will be hoping to close the gap to Paris FC’s Lassine Sinayoko at the top of the division’s scoring charts on Sunday evening.

Le Mans are certain to be missing Algerian midfielder Adil Bourabaa and former Everton defender Djibril Sidibe this weekend as the pair are ruled out with ankle and foot injuries respectively.

It remains to be seen whether either Samuel Yohou, who has reportedly sustained a head injury, or young French midfielder Martin Rossignol can fight off issues to feature at the Stade Velodrome too.

After signing from Ligue 2 side Guingamp in the summer, 32-year-old striker Louis Mafouta has been the visitors’ biggest attacking threat this season, scoring a respectable four goals in 10 league matches.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia; Hojbjerg, Nnadi; Harit, Abdelli, Paixao; Gouiri

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Bamba, Torrente, Voyer; Vercruysse; Buades, Traore, Bretelle, Calodat; Mafouta, Gueye

We say: Marseille 4-1 Le Mans

Having emphatically bounced back from their early season woes, Marseille will be confident that they can beat any opponent they come up against and continue their impressive rise up the table.

Although Le Mans will be desperate to turn around their poor form, we believe the hosts will be far too strong and are backing them to close the gap on the teams above by posting a convincing victory at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.