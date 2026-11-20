A struggling Sparta Rotterdam outfit will set out in search of a return to winning ways in Sunday’s Eredivisie clash against AZ Alkmaar at Het Kasteel.

The visitors, meanwhile, travel to Rotterdam aiming for back-to-back wins for the first time since September, having snapped a three-game losing streak just before the international break.

Match preview

AZ Alkmaar started the season with six wins and a draw from their opening seven Eredivisie matches, looking like the team to beat, but a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord after the September break sparked a four-game winless run (D1, L3).

In arguably the game of the season so far, Leeroy Echteld’s men scored three times in the final 30 minutes of their most recent clash against Groningen to secure a 4-3 victory and keep themselves within three points of PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie table.

De Kaasboeren have failed to win any of their league matches immediately preceding a Europa League group-stage fixture so far, and with a trip to Sparta Prague to follow this weekend, they will be eager to buck that trend of faltering domestically before continental duties.

AZ won both league meetings with Sparta last season, making it four wins from the last six encounters (D1, L1). Sunday’s visitors are also unbeaten in their last six trips to Het Kasteel, averaging two goals per game in that stretch.

However, AZ have struggled away from home recently, collecting just one point from the last nine available on their travels, which came in a 2-2 draw at Cambuur courtesy of a Mexx Merdink penalty seven minutes from time.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

While not their heaviest, Sparta’s 3-1 defeat to newly-promoted ADO Den Haag was arguably their most disappointing loss of the 2026-27 season so far, especially given the momentum they carried into the clash after a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Groningen.

Rogier Meijer has now lost more than half of his 13 matches since taking charge in July, and pressure is beginning to mount on the 45-year-old.

Nevertheless, his experience at this level - having recently surpassed 200 matches as a manager in Dutch football - suggests he will be given time to turn things around.

Starting this weekend’s clash just two points clear of the drop zone, De Rood-Witte Gladiatoren risk ending matchday 13 inside the relegation places - a significant fall from grace for a side tipped to compete for Europe at the start of the campaign.

Only Utrecht and Willem II have conceded more goals than Sparta’s 29, and they are also one of five teams without a clean sheet, leaving little mystery about their biggest shortcoming this season.

Averaging 1.8 goals per game so far, Sunday’s hosts have fared reasonably well in attack, but an overreliance on Milan Zonneveld, who has been directly involved in nine of their 21 goals, can sometimes prove detrimental.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Sparta Rotterdam form (all competitions):

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha / Pro Shots

Goalkeeper Michael Brouwer is Sparta’s only injury concern for Sunday’s clash after he was forced off late in the defeat to ADO Den Haag.

Filip Bednarek replaced Brouwer off the bench last time out and is ready to deputise in goal again if required.

Lushendry Martes will need to keep his discipline in check, having already collected four yellow cards this season, as one more would trigger a one-match suspension.

Jizz Hornkamp has made just three appearances this season and remains unavailable for AZ, as do fellow Dutchmen Stije Resink and Jeroen Zoet, who are both yet to feature in 2026-27.

Lewis Schouten’s involvement this weekend is currently in doubt after he was absent from the win over Groningen.

Twenty-three-year-old Mexx Meerdink has six goals and an assist in his last seven club matches and will be expected to deliver once again.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Bednarek; Martes, Young, Verschuren, Martins Indi, Kuipers; Van Bergen, Quintero, Hatenboer, Babadi; Zonneveld

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Chavez, Hoedt, Goes, Dijkstra; Koopmeiners, Kwakman; Daal, Byskov, Oufkir; Meerdink

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

While Sparta’s defensive issues need no introduction, AZ have also struggled at the back recently, so a clean sheet for either side seems unlikely.

That said, Echteld’s men are strong favourites to get the job done, and we expect them to do so with relative ease.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.