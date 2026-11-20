Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table on 30 points, while Celta are 11th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the league fixture.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Ferland Mendy (hip)

Doubtful: Bernardo Silva (leg), Aurelien Tchouameni (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

CELTA VIGO

Out: None

Doubtful: Ilaix Moriba (knee), Manuel Sanchez (hamstring), Alvaro Nunez (groin), Borja Iglesias (calf), Carl Starfelt (hamstring), Miguel Roman (knee), Jones El-Abdellaoui (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Radu; Rodriguez, Caceres, Alonso; Rueda, Antanon, Burcio, Carreira; Aspas, Duran, Swedberg