ADO Den Haag travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday, looking to end their six-match losing run against Amsterdam giants Ajax in this weekend's matchday 13 Eredivisie encounter.

Their 15-year wait for victory in this fixture further underlines the magnitude of the task facing Maurice Steijn's side.

Match preview

Ajax entered the recent international break wondering what might have been after surrendering a two-goal advantage at FC Twente.

Goals from Tolu Arokodare and substitute Rayane Bounida seemingly put Michel's men home and hosed heading into the final half-hour, only for Dies Janse to score an own goal and Wout Weghorst to punish his former side with a penalty in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

That equaliser denied De Joden the opportunity to finish gameweek 12 atop the Eredivisie table, leaving them level on 25 points with Feyenoord and one behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, who are chasing a fourth consecutive title.

Looking to move on from that setback, the Amsterdam giants welcome ADO to the capital aiming to secure a seventh consecutive victory over the promoted side.

Further encouraging the hosts is their longstanding unbeaten record in this fixture, with a 3-2 defeat in March 2011 marking Ajax's last loss to this weekend's visitors.

© Iconsport / Parallax Pictures

ADO have since gone 20 competitive meetings without a victory in this fixture, losing 15 times to underline their historical inferiority.

As such, it will be intriguing to see how new boss Steijn approaches his first match in charge of the promoted side, who dismissed Robin Peter before the international break following a run of one victory in 11 Eredivisie matches.

There was an immediate lift under Levi Schwiebbe as the second-bottom outfit defeated Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 to move within one point of 16th-placed Telstar in the relegation playoff spot and two of SBV Excelsior.

Back-to-back top-flight victories could therefore lift Den Haag out of the relegation positions, although results elsewhere must also go their way.

Despite the managerial change, ADO's away record offers little encouragement, with the visitors collecting just two points from an available 18 on their travels and failing to score in three of those six matches.

Those figures, coupled with their historical struggles against Ajax, underline the challenge facing Steijn, who is winless in 15 previous encounters with the capital club, losing 11.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

ADO Den Haag Eredivisie form:

ADO Den Haag form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / René Nijhuis

Ajax could again be without Julian Brandt this weekend, with the attacking midfielder having not played since going off injured in late October's 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

If the six-goal Germany international remains sidelined, Arokodare, who has seven goals and one assist, will shoulder much of the attacking responsibility, while Oscar Gloukh offers a creative threat with six assists, including setting up both goals in the 2-2 draw at Twente a fortnight ago.

While Anton Gaaei, like Brandt, will be assessed before Sunday, Michel must manage without Simon Adingra, long-term absentee Kasper Dolberg (knee) and Viktor Tsygankov.

Steijn has fewer injury concerns, although the ADO boss must make do without Alex Pozo and Luka Reischl (groin) this weekend.

Juho Kilo may not score regularly, but the midfielder's passing and creativity make him a standout presence for the visitors.

Nonetheless, the goalscoring burden falls on Nigel Thomas, Yannick Eduardo and Evan Rottier, who have netted four, three and two league goals respectively.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouman, Janse, Wijndal; Amrabat, Baas; Klaassen, Mokio, Gloukh; Arokodare

ADO Den Haag possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; De Ruijter, Mulder, Waem, Hokke; Kilo, Jimenez; Van Mieghem, Rottier, Hawkins; Thomas

We say: Ajax 3-1 ADO Den Haag

Ajax's late collapse at Twente demonstrated that their defensive concentration remains fallible, offering some hope to an ADO side fresh from scoring three against Sparta.

Nevertheless, Gloukh's creativity and Arokodare's finishing should give Michel's men enough attacking quality to overcome Brandt's potential absence and prolong the visitors' miserable record in this fixture.

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