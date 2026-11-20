Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that new measures have been introduced to prevent players from accidentally revealing confidential team news through Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The decision follows an incident involving Christos Tzolis, whose selections in the popular fantasy football game offered an unexpected insight into his availability ahead of Arsenal's Premier League victory over Liverpool earlier this month.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal players have been banned from selecting themselves or their teammates in their FPL squads, reducing the risk of injuries and potential starting line-ups being disclosed before official announcements.

Arteta confirmed the intervention during Friday's press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle United, stressing that protecting information about his squad was essential to maintaining trust within the club.

The development is particularly interesting given that Sports Mole was among the outlets to highlight Tzolis's revealing Fantasy Premier League decisions before Arsenal's visit to Anfield on November 1.

Tzolis's Fantasy selections offered an early Arsenal injury clue

Tzolis had been sidelined for approximately a month with a hamstring injury, missing six consecutive Arsenal matches before the trip to Liverpool.

Although Arteta had confirmed that the Greek international had returned to training, his involvement at Anfield remained uncertain.

However, the winger provided a significant indication of his fitness through his own Fantasy Premier League account.

Tzolis transferred himself into his team and selected himself as captain, effectively doubling the points he would earn if he made a successful return.

The decision attracted attention because fantasy managers generally avoid selecting injured players, particularly when using the captaincy on an individual who might not feature.

Sports Mole had already identified the potential significance of those choices in its November 1 report on Tzolis's Fantasy Premier League injury clues.

The same report noted that the former Norwich City winger had retained Riccardo Calafiori in his fantasy squad despite the defender also facing questions over his fitness.

Both players subsequently started at Anfield, where Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory.

Tzolis's activity attracted further attention in the following gameweek.

Ahead of Arsenal's home meeting with Hull City on November 7, the 24-year-old reportedly activated his wildcard, allowing him to make unlimited transfers, and removed every Arsenal player from his fantasy team.

Among those transferred out were Tzolis himself, Calafiori and Ezri Konsa.

Those decisions did not establish who would or would not start against Hull, but they demonstrated how closely players' fantasy activity could be monitored for potential clues.

Tzolis has also previously spoken openly about his enthusiasm for the game.

After Arsenal's opening-day victory over Coventry City, he discussed the points he had accumulated through his own performance, revealing that he had selected himself as captain.

What initially appeared to be a harmless aspect of the player's enjoyment of football has now prompted a response from his manager.

© Iconsport / PA images

Arteta introduces restrictions to protect confidential team information

Asked whether he had addressed the issue with his players, Arteta confirmed that discussions had taken place involving Tzolis and other members of the squad.

"With Christos, with the squad and with my kids as well," the Arsenal manager said.

"They're constantly asking me about this as well, because they want to know. It's a topic."

Arteta acknowledged that the popularity of Fantasy Premier League had created a relatively new challenge for clubs seeking to protect information about their players.

"These are the kind of things that are happening in our society right now," he explained.

"It's something new. We haven't dealt with it before and we need to put new things in place."

The Spaniard then emphasised the importance of maintaining confidentiality within the dressing room and coaching staff.

"The confidentiality is something critical because it's about trust and what you're trying to do, and that should be kept as a huge secret."

Arteta added that measures would be taken to prevent further incidents and subsequently confirmed that restrictions were already in place.

The reported policy does not prevent Arsenal players from participating in Fantasy Premier League altogether.

Instead, it specifically targets the selection of Arsenal footballers in their own fantasy teams, limiting the possibility that transfers or captaincy choices reveal information unavailable to opponents and supporters.

Arsenal are not the first Premier League club to confront the problem.

Chelsea faced similar concerns in October after fantasy accounts associated with players and staff appeared to offer clues about Joao Pedro's injury before his absence against Tottenham Hotspur became public.

The Brazilian had reportedly been removed from several fantasy teams ahead of that fixture, prompting speculation about his availability.

Chelsea subsequently warned staff about the risks of revealing confidential information through the game.

For Arsenal, the issue is especially relevant as Arteta attempts to maintain his side's position at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners travel to Newcastle on Saturday with a five-point advantage over their nearest challengers, and the manager will be keen to avoid giving opponents unnecessary information about his selection decisions.

Tzolis's fantasy activity may have provided an early indication of his return against Liverpool, but Arsenal's new restrictions are designed to ensure that future team news emerges through official channels rather than virtual football transfers.