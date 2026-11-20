Augsburg's WWK Arena will be the backdrop for their clash with Mainz 05 on Sunday in a potentially pivotal clash in the battle against relegation.

The home side are 14th in the Bundesliga table with nine points, whereas their opponents are 12th with 10, and a loss for either could leave them in the bottom three.

Match preview

Augsburg are only two points above 16th-placed Union Berlin, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, while they are just three points ahead of 17th-placed Schalke 04.

The hosts are winless in their past seven league matches, a period in which they claimed just three points and suffered four defeats.

Head coach Manuel Baum will not be pleased that his team conceded at least two goals in six of those fixtures, though he will highlight that the club netted 13 times in that stretch.

Fuggerstadter have played five contests at WWK Arena in 2026-27, and they have triumphed once, drawn three times and won once at the stadium.

Two of those stalemates came against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, while their only defeat at home came against third-placed Freiburg at the end of October.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Nordphoto, Hafner

The visitors come into the clash looking to avoid a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions, and avoid losing a fourth consecutive Bundesliga game.

Perhaps the saving grace for Mainz is that the rest of the bottom seven play teams currently in the top eight, meaning it is unlikely that they will end the weekend in the relegation zone.

Urs Fischer's side did score four goals in their four losses, but they conceded on 11 occasions, and their latest defeat saw them concede twice when they lost 2-1 against Bayern Munich on November 7.

Mainz's record on the road has been largely positive this term, as while they were beaten 4-1 by Elversberg on October 30, they did emerge as winners in their first three away Bundesliga outings of the campaign.

The club are also unbeaten in their five most recent meetings with Augsburg, claiming victory four times, including when they won 2-0 in February.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

L

D

L

D

L

L

Augsburg form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

L

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

W

L

W

L

L

L

Mainz 05 form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Mis

Augsburg only have two confirmed absentees, with Han-Noah Massengo and defender Chrislain Matsima ruled out.

Juma Bah, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Yannik Keitel could be trusted together in defence, while Robin Fellhauer and Fabian Rieder may start in a double pivot.

Striker Michael Gregoritsch has scored five times in the league this season, and he is certain to lead the line, supported by Anton Kade and Alexis Claude-Maurice.

Though Mainz only have to contend with the absence of centre-back Dominik Kohr, he is not scheduled to return until January because of an ankle injury.

Stefan Posch, Fabio Gruber and Kacper Potulski are likely candidates to start in the team's back three, and the trio may be protected by Paul Nebel and Kaishu Sano from midfield.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Bah, Gouweleeuw, Keitel; Wolf, Fellhauer, Rieder, Behrens; Kade, Claude-Maurice; Gregoritsch

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Zentner; Posch, Gruber, Potulski; Caci, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Tietz, Becker

We say: Augsburg 2-2 Mainz 05

Neither Augsburg nor Mainz have been particularly strong defensively, so it would be surprising if either kept a clean sheet.

The hosts boast the advantage of playing at WWK Arena, but the visitors have often travelled well, and the two may ultimately have to settle for a point on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.