Lorient will aim to extend a superb run against their Breton neighbours Rennes, who make the short trip to the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting 10th in the Ligue 1 table on 15 points from 10 outings (W4, D3, L3), the hosts trail the eighth-placed visitors by a single point, with the Red and Blacks themselves just one adrift of sixth-placed Nice.

Match preview

Lorient go into the derby in good heart, having taken three wins, a draw and a loss from their last five league fixtures while keeping four shutouts, which lifts their tally to a division-high six this season.

Alexandre Dujeux’s team bounced back from a disappointing loss against Brest on home soil by securing 2-0 victory away at Le Havre before the international break, thanks to strikes from Isaak Toure and Jean-Victor Makengo.

That success was only the second time all season that the Morbihan side have netted more than once in a match, in a campaign shaped by a cautious approach that has produced a league-low 17 goals across their fixtures.

Lorient’s tally of nine strikes in Ligue 1 this term is the joint-poorest in the top flight, alongside two of the bottom three sides in Angers and Le Havre, though only Lille (seven) have shipped fewer than the Merlus’ eight.

Interestingly, three-quarters of those eight concessions have come at Stade du Moustoir, where both of their wins from five games (D1. L2) season have arrived with a clean sheet, so another watertight showing would be crucial on Sunday.

Even so, Lorient can approach the contest with belief, having beaten Rennes in each of the past six meetings, including a 6-0 aggregate triumph across both league encounters in 2025-26, four of those goals arriving at home.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

That makes this a daunting assignment for the visitors, who have lost three of their last five in the French top flight (W2), and went down 2-1 at home to Les Dogues in their most recent outing.

Franck Haise’s team briefly led Ligue 1 after a 3-0 win over Strasbourg in October, but subsequent defeats by Nice and Lille mean they have collected only one victory from six games in all competitions.

In Europe, however, Rennes are unbeaten through four fixtures this term, having drawn the last two, and sit 17th in the Europa League standings ahead of a Matchday 5 trip to NEC next Thursday, once this Brittany derby is done.

There is little doubt that Haise’s charges boast a greater attacking threat than this weekend’s hosts, having scored 21 times in the league, but their defensive record has been a major worry, with the same number shipped, which is more than any side in the top half.

The Red and Blacks have also struggled on their travels, losing each of their last three away games in Ligue 1 and conceding at least four times in every one, a run that is worth bearing in mind when comparing goals markets at the best new betting sites UK.



Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

Rennes form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Lorient are expected to be without Isaak Toure, who picked up an adductor knock during the win at Le Havre and reportedly faces a spell on the sidelines.

Right wing-back Panos Katseris also remains unavailable because of a muscle complaint that has kept him out since September, while midfielder Bandiougou Fadiga is back in training after a hamstring problem and could be in contention.

Ibrahima Balde is fit again after recovering from an Achilles injury, although Souleymane Mame Faye could still be deployed in a two-man support act alongside Makengo behind striker Mamadou Kone.

For the visitors, right-back Przemyslaw Frankowski is doubtful after leaving the Poland camp over the international break with a muscular strain.

Rennes are, however, boosted by the return of leading marksman Esteban Lepaul, who has netted seven times in the league and could spearhead the attack beside Boulaye Dia after shaking off an ankle issue.



Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Talbi, Adjei, Obaretin; Sylla, Avom, Cadiou, Kouassi; Faye, Makengo; Kone

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Cresswell, Ait Boudlal, Oliveira; Reynolds, Rongier, Thomasson, Szymanski, Nagida; Dia, Lepaul

We say: Lorient 1-1 Rennes

A watertight rearguard and a fine record in this derby should leave Dujeux’s men brimming with confidence, particularly after that encouraging success on the road at Le Havre.

However, Rennes carry far greater attacking quality, and Lepaul’s return could help them end a losing streak away from home, even if a share of the spoils looks likelier than a full haul.

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