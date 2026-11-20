David Moyes has provided the latest update on Jack Grealish’s availability ahead of Everton’s Premier League trip to Brentford on Monday.

The Manchester City loanee was dropped from the Toffees squad ahead of last month’s EFL Cup victory over Newcastle United for what was described as a “breach of club discipline".

In his absence, Everton enjoyed a strong run of form, securing victories against Newcastle in both the cup and the Premier League, as well as a top-flight win over Coventry City.

It is understood that Grealish he was deemed unfit for all three games after missing training sessions, while he was also unavailable for the defeat at Arsenal in October due to illness.

To help rebuild his sharpness alongside midfielder Christian Norgaard ahead of the trip to the Gtech Community Stadium, Everton arranged a friendly against Derby County at Hill Dickinson Stadium, in which Grealish took part.

Following that outing, the England international took to Instagram to issue a public statement apologising to “the fans and everyone at the club for not being able to help the team the last few weeks”.

© Iconsport / SPI

Grealish in contention to make Everton return vs. Brentford

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Moyes confirmed that Grealish is now available for first-team selection, telling reporters: “He’s back in training and in and around the team.

“I don’t do social media but I’ve heard about it (the apology). We’ve just been getting on with our work. We’ve got a lot of other players here who I need to focus on as well.

“I can’t just concentrate on one player. I’ve been trying to make sure everyone has got the right preparation for Brentford.”

It remains to be seen whether Grealish will be thrown straight back into the starting lineup, or whether Tyrique George will retain his place on the left wing.

Grealish is yet to score or assist in eight appearances for Everton across all competitions this season and his long-term future with the club remains uncertain, with both his Toffees loan deal and Man City contract expiring in June next year.

© Iconsport

Everton have fully-fit squad for Brentford clash

Meanwhile, Moyes has confirmed that he is set to have a fully-fit Everton squad for the trip to Brentford.

“Yeah, I believe [we have a fully fit squad],” said the Scotsman. “We’ve not had anyone return back from international duty with any problems.

“We’ve got another few days to go before we get to game day so hopefully we won’t pick up any.”

The Toffees boss added that Norgaard is "coming back to a level of fitness" and "is getting closer" to being able to make a start for the club, but a place in the first XI against his former side Brentford seems unlikely.

Moyes, who will break Harry Catterick's record of 592 games in charge of Everton, currently sees him team sitting sixth in the Premier League table, two points above Brentford in eighth place.