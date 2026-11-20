Serie A has overtaken the Premier League as Europe's second-highest-scoring major domestic competition this season, completing a remarkable transformation from the lowest-scoring of the continent's top five leagues just a year ago.

After 110 matches in the 2026-27 campaign, Italy's top flight has produced 342 goals, an average of 3.11 per game, compared with the Premier League's 273 goals in 100 fixtures, or 2.73 per match.

Only the Bundesliga, averaging 3.48 goals, currently ranks higher among Europe's five major leagues, with Ligue 1 and La Liga also recording better scoring rates than the English top flight.

The change is particularly striking when measured against the previous campaign.

Serie A averaged just 2.43 goals across the entirety of 2025-26, meaning its current scoring rate represents an increase of approximately 28%.

However, the transformation becomes even more dramatic when comparing the opening 110 matches of both seasons.

At the same stage last year, Italian clubs had managed just 2.22 goals per game. The latest figures therefore represent a rise of around 40%, raising questions about what has changed in a championship historically associated with defensive organisation.

Serie A's remarkable scoring surge leaves Premier League trailing

The difference between the two seasons extends well beyond the overall number of goals.

According to figures compiled by Futbor, only two of Serie A's opening 110 matches this season have ended goalless, compared with 17 at the equivalent stage of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, 21 matches have produced at least five goals, and 60% of fixtures have featured three or more.

The Premier League has reached that three-goal threshold in just 47% of its opening 100 matches.

Italy's attacking revival has also been driven by several clubs rather than one exceptionally prolific team.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma lead the scoring charts with 31 goals in 11 matches, followed by defending champions Inter Milan with 28.

Lazio have contributed 25, while promoted Frosinone have scored 24, making them one of the most entertaining sides outside the traditional Italian elite.

The dramatic shift has produced several extraordinary results.

Inter defeated Udinese 5-3 in September, Atalanta drew 4-4 with Frosinone in October, and Lazio recorded a 6-2 away victory over Sassuolo later that month.

Roma also demonstrated their attacking strength with a 5-2 win at Udinese, reflecting the ambitious approach Gasperini has continued to develop since leaving Atalanta.

The contrast with English football is notable.

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League despite scoring only 15 goals in their first 10 matches, relying heavily on a defence that has conceded just five.

The Gunners' consistency illustrates that attacking productivity is not necessarily the determining factor in a successful championship campaign.

Nevertheless, the figures challenge the familiar perception that English football provides greater attacking entertainment than its Italian counterpart.

They also suggest that the recent transformation in Serie A deserves closer examination.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Fabregas, Gasperini and Chivu embody Italian football's tactical evolution

One explanation lies in the growing influence of coaches willing to adopt more aggressive approaches.

Gasperini has long been associated with intense man-to-man pressing, attacking wing-backs and a willingness to commit several players forward.

His influence, established during his successful spell at Atalanta, is now evident at Roma, who have become the division's most productive attacking side.

Cesc Fabregas has brought a different philosophy to Como.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder has built his team around possession, positional rotations and combinations designed to create numerical superiority in midfield.

Although Como's 18 goals in 11 matches fall below the league's most prolific sides, their approach demonstrates the variety of tactical ideas gaining ground in Italian football.

Cristian Chivu represents another example of the changing coaching landscape.

The former Chelsea defender guided Inter to the Serie A title in his first full season in charge and has continued to develop an attack-oriented approach with the reigning champions.

There is also evidence that these changes extend beyond the most recognisable managers.

Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone have scored more than twice per match, despite operating with significantly fewer resources than Italy's biggest clubs.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Foglio, tactical analyst Adriano Bacconi reported that the number of attacking moves ending inside the opposition penalty area had increased by more than 20% compared with the previous season.

That figure offers a potential explanation for the scoring surge: teams are reaching dangerous areas more frequently, increasing the opportunities to create chances.

The greater emphasis on pressing and attacking numbers can also leave defences exposed during transitions.

Former AC Milan defender Filippo Galli suggested that changes in coaching philosophies have contributed to the increase, while acknowledging that modern defenders face increasingly complex responsibilities when building attacks from the back.

Those tactical developments do not mean that Italy's defensive traditions have disappeared.

Indeed, some of the additional goals may reflect defensive vulnerabilities rather than improved attacking quality alone.

The emergence of younger players offers another encouraging development.

Official Serie A figures showed that under-21 players had contributed 49 goals during the opening 10 matchdays, more than in any of Europe's other four major leagues.

Players such as Como's Nico Paz are benefiting from opportunities to assume significant attacking responsibilities, although the development of young talent does not automatically resolve the wider structural problems facing Italian football.

Financially, Serie A remains some distance behind the Premier League, and Italy's failure to qualify for three consecutive World Cups underlines the challenges facing the national game.

The early scoring figures also require perspective: 110 matches represent less than a third of the season, and the average could decline as the campaign progresses.

For now, however, the evidence is compelling.

Serie A has gone from averaging barely more than two goals per match at this stage last season to challenging the Bundesliga for European scoring supremacy.

Its revival suggests that Italian clubs are finding new ways to compete and entertain, even without the Premier League's financial resources.