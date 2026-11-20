Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has dismissed suggestions that the Premier League financial charges case is affecting his players following a concerning dip in form.

In September, an independent commission found Man City guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the investigation.

The Citizens are accused of using "sham" contracts and bogus deals to disguise more than £830m in secret funding and artificially inflate revenues between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Man City continue to plead their innocence, stating that “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,” and they have subsequently lodged an appeal.

A wide range of potential sanctions have been mooted for Man City should their guilty verdict be upheld, including heavy fines, transfer bans, stripping titles, points deductions leading to relegation and expulsion from the Premier League.

On the pitch, Man City responded to the bombshell news with a statement 3-0 Premier League win away against Liverpool, but they have since won just four of their last eight games in all competitions (including one in the EFL Cup on penalties).

© Iconsport / SPI

Maresca’s side entered November’s international break after a disappointing run of three consecutive Premier League defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest, losing 3-1 away to the latter a fortnight ago.

The Citizens have conceded 17 goals across their last nine matches and have failed to keep a clean sheet in that time, while some first-team stars have come under fire for making costly errors leading to goals.

Man City currently sit third in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal who will welcome the Sky Blues to the Emirates Stadium next week.

Is Man City charges case affecting Maresca’s players?

Maresca’s players have regularly faced media questions over the ongoing financial charges case, and while the Man City boss accepts that those queries are fair game, he insists the issue is not affecting results on the pitch.

"If you ask, they need to answer and if you ask me I need to answer," Maresca told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

"I'm here to answer, so if you are going to ask the players because they want to be polite they need to give you an answer. If you don't want to talk about that don't ask the players about the noise.

"I don't think the players are thinking too much about that. If we want to relate the noise with the defeat, Villa away we had so many chances - for instance, Iliman [Ndiaye] hit the post, Brighton's keeper was Man of the Match, at Forest where Erling [Haaland] had the chance to score [to make it] 2-2. I don't think the players are focused on the noise."

© Iconsport / SUSA

This comes after former Manchester United defender Gary Neville suggested after City’s loss at Forest that Maresca’s players are being affected by the off-field scandal.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Neville said: "It's all everybody's talking about back home in the last month or so and those players will be getting asked constantly: 'What do you think is going to happen? What happens if they do get relegated, will you stay?'

“Imagine that your family is having to put up with that, your agent is continually thinking about those things so it can't be ruled out as a factor that that's going to start to seep in.

"Obviously if you lose a football match or two that's going to start to look like an excuse but they have to play better, compete in games, make sure that they do better from a tactical and physical perspective.

“But I do believe it will be having some impact just because of the weight of what's been hitting them from a publicity point of view in the last four to six weeks."

Conceding “avoidable goals” is costing Man City

Explaining what he believes is the main reason behind Man City’s recent decline, Maresca said: "For sure, we are conceding avoidable goals. For instance, the third goal against Forest. They have 11 players inside the box defending and we concede the third goal.

“We reviewed things during the international break that we need to do better, and again, the idea is to continue to attack in the same way, creating chances, and trying to find the balance when we defend or when we are building like what happened with the first goal against Forest, where if we can avoid mistakes, it's always better."

Maresca now faces an urgent tactical puzzle ahead of Saturday's clash with Fulham, as he bids to fix the glaring midfield imbalance and address the dilemma he has with Enzo Fernandez.