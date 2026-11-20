Brighton & Hove Albion have announced that Pascal Gross has agreed a new contract with the club until June 2028.

The 35-year-old’s original deal at the Amex Stadium was due to expire at the end of the season, but he has decide to commit his future to the Seagulls by an additional 12 months.

Gross has been rewarded for his talismanic impact back at Brighton since re-joining from boyhood club Borussia Dortmund in January.

The announcement of Gross’s new contract comes ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture away against Hull City where the midfielder is set to make his 300th club appearance.

"We are really pleased that Pascal has signed a new contract,” head coach Fabian Hurzeler told Brighton’s official website.

"We can talk about his many qualities on the pitch - his goals, assists and football intelligence - but he is also a great leader within the group.

"He connects different generations and different nationalities in our squad. He's so valuable because he helps everyone understand what it takes to be successful."

Hurzeler talks up Gross’s “biggest impact” at Brighton

We are delighted to confirm that Pascal Gross has agreed a new contract with the club! ? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) November 20, 2026

Hurzeler also spoke highly of Gross at his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Hull, telling reporters: “He's very adaptive to every personality, and he finds access to every person.

“I think that's something we shouldn't underestimate, and therefore he's so valuable because he gives everyone an understanding of what it needs to be successful.

“No matter if you are 19, 20 years old, no matter if you are 27 or 32, and no matter where you come from, it's all about our standards.

“He's a great standard driver, culture driver, together with Jason (Steele), together with Lewis (Dunk). They are very helpful in driving these things, and therefore I think that's his biggest impact.

“Of course, we can speak about all his goals and assists and football understanding, but being that connector beside the pitch is very valuable.”

Gross is an undisputed Brighton legend

Der Kaiser is here to stay! ?? https://t.co/PVvIAMUHOl — Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) November 20, 2026

Gross stands out as arguably Brighton’s greatest modern signing, evolving from a bargain £3m arrival in 2017 into the club's all-time Premier League goalscorer and creative heartbeat since returning earlier this year.

Across two spells at the club, Gross’s tactical intelligence and versatility has allowed him to excel in a variety of midfield positions under four different permanent managers - Chris Hughton, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and now Hurzeler.

Renowned as one of the top-flight's premier set-piece specialists and chance creators, Gross has amassed 35 goals and 52 assists in 257 Premier League appearances - the joint-highest total of goal involvements by a German player in the division’s history.

His decisive contributions famously secured Brighton's top-flight survival in 2018, propelled them to a historic sixth-place European finish in 2023, and continue to drive their 2026-27 campaign, with the Seagulls currently sitting second in the table after 10 games.

Cemented as an undisputed Brighton legend, Gross has recorded four goals and four assists in 10 league outings this term and was voted Premier League Player of the Month in September.