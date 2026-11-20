Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed Aaron Hickey and Nathan Collins will be out for a "number of weeks".

Hickey was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half of Scotland's 4-0 defeat against Switzerland in Monday's UEFA Nations League encounter.

The full-back, who has a history of hamstring problems, is now set for a spell on the sidelines along with Nathan Collins, who missed the Republic of Ireland's 3-0 win over Kosovo with a knee issue.

“No, they won't be available for a number of weeks,” Andrews said when he spoke to reporters ahead of Monday's Premier League meeting with Everton.

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Andrews delivers latest on Hickey, Collins injuries

“I was actually watching Aaron's game as it happened and I'm just so bitterly disappointed for him.

“He's had such a painful journey on that front with injury, so it's really disappointing for him.

“Similarly with Nathan, he's obviously had a period out with his calf. He's done really well to get back ahead of schedule and played a couple of games.

“These international games came at a really good time for him to get good game time and obviously represent his country, and unfortunately he's hurt his knee. Nathan will be out for a couple of weeks or so.”

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Andrews provides positive Carvalho update

Brentford are also without the first-choice striker Igor Thiago, who will serve a three-match ban after being sent off in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international window.

The Bees are also without the injured duo of Rico Henry and Kaye Furo, while Josh Dasilva and Antoni Milambo are not ready to return to first-team action despite making progress in their respective recoveries.

In positive news, Andrews has revealed Fabio Carvalho has "every chance" of featuring in Monday's squad after missing the last four games through injury.

Brentford head into the weekend in eighth place in the Premier League table, but they are not in the best of form after winning just one of their last five league games.