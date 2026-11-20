Coventry City vs. Crystal Palace is the sort of match that will keep Frank Lampard's men in the Premier League if they can prevail, an ex-Sky Blues striker has told Sports Mole.

Coventry host Crystal Palace in the Eagles' first fixture under new head coach Thomas Frank, who takes over from Pierre Sage with the Eagles languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The hosts, meanwhile, are three places and two points better off in the relative safety of 17th spot, having taken nine points from their opening 10 games of their first top-flight season in 25 years.

Two of Coventry's three league triumphs this season have come at the CBS Arena, both against bottom-half rivals in Newcastle United and Sunderland, although Fulham and Hull City have also got the better of them in front of their own fans.

Former Coventry striker Mark Hateley - who scored 27 goals in a century of appearances for the Sky Blues - is fearing a new manager bounce for Palace, but warned his old club that this type of match could dictate their survival chances.

Coventry vs. Crystal Palace: 'These games will keep Coventry up'

Coventry vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Frank vs. Frank!"

“You always get that bounce from a new manager," Hateley said. "You get it for one, two, three games, and then it starts to wear off. Thomas Frank is a proven tactician who sees things very quickly within a team.

“Palace still have a really decent side with decent players, so I think he'll be in and about it quickly, and you'll see a style of play that he gets from what he sees in that group of players. Whether it lasts all the way through, I don't know, but I think he'll fix Palace into a side that will be OK.

“Coventry are the other side. They've got to survive this year and build for the next two years: survival, survival, survival. Palace will know how to do it; they've got good enough players. But these are the games Coventry should be looking to win. These are the games that keep you in the league.”

Saturday's match will mark the first meeting between Coventry and Crystal Palace since the 2011-12 Championship season, when the Sky Blues lost 2-1 away before holding the Eagles to a 1-1 draw at home.

Coventry earned their most recent victory against Crystal Palace shortly beforehand, prevailing 2-1 in February 2011 thanks to goals from Richard Wood and Marlon King.

How do Frank Lampard and Thomas Frank compare?

Frank Lampard Coventry City Coventry City debut nov. 2024 VS Thomas Frank Brentford Brentford oct. 2018 → jul. 2025 All competitions 1 ? Trophies won 0 94 Matches 317 1.74 Pts / match 1.49 1.7 Goals scored / match 1.58 1.2 Goals conceded / match 1.25 49 Wins 132 17 Draws 77 28 Losses 108 160 Goals scored 501 113 Goals conceded 397

Taking data across all competitions from Lampard's Coventry tenure so far and Frank's lengthy spell at Brentford from 2018 to 2025, the statistics somewhat favour the Chelsea legend.

Indeed, Lampard boasts more points per game, more goals scored per match and fewer goals conceded per match, while also winning one trophy in the form of the Championship.

However, those numbers must certainly be taken with a pinch of salt given Frank's substantially longer spell at Brentford, and the Dane's four full seasons in the top flight after winning promotion with the Bees.

Lampard's Coventry have nevertheless shown promising signs after he also succeeded in keeping Everton afloat in the top flight, though, so Saturday's edition of Frank vs. Frank is a challenging one to call.

Mark Hateley was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of London.bet.