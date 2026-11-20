Both Racing de Santander and Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they lock horns on Sunday afternoon.

Real Sociedad lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides 49 wins to 34, while the Basque outfit have triumphed in the last three meetings.

Match preview

Racing have a record of four wins, two draws and six defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 14 points leaving them in 10th spot in the La Liga table.

Jose Alberto's side entered the November international break off the back of a 2-1 victory over Malaga, and they have actually won three of their last four games in all competitions.

The Green and Whites are the reigning Segunda Division champions, securing a return to this level courtesy of their excellent second-tier campaign in 2025-26, and their main aim for this season will be to consolidate back in the top flight.

Racing have not managed to overcome Real Sociedad since March 2011, while they have just one victory over the Basque side since January 2007.

The Green and Whites have been impressive on home soil this season, picking up 11 points from their six matches in front of their own supporters.

© Imago

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, boast a record of seven wins, one draw and four defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 22 points leaving them fifth in the table.

The Basque outfit are only four points off fourth-placed Real Betis, and an excellent run of form in Spain's top flight has seen them win five of their last six matches.

La Real are also playing in the Europa League this season, picking up five points from their four matches to sit down in 20th position in the league stage.

Real Sociedad's last league match ended in a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano before the November international break, and they will have their eyes on another three points here before heading to England next week to tackle Crystal Palace in the Europa League.

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Racing de Santander form (all competitions):

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Racing need to make late checks on Alvaro Mantilla and Andres Martin, but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Real Sociedad.

Yassir Zabiri has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine goals in 12 appearances, and the number 21 will continue through the middle for the hosts.

There is also expected to be a spot in the side for Ivan Martin.

As for Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola remains unavailable for selection due to a knee injury, while Ander Barrenetxea is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Mikel Oyarzabal missed the team's final match ahead of the November international break through illness, but the attacker has since returned for Spain, and it is possible that he could start in a wide area on Sunday due to the form of Orri Oskarsson.

The 22-year-old, who is being linked with a move to Manchester United, has scored four times in 10 league appearances this season, including the winner against Rayo Vallecano last time out, and he is again set to feature in the XI.

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Ramon, Felipe, Belocian, Salinas; I Martin, Prati; Luque, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Munoz; Turrientes, Soler; Kubo, Sucic, Oyarzabal; Oskarsson

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have lost three of their six away league matches this season, while Racing have been solid at home, so we are struggling to back a victory for the visitors and have instead settled on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.