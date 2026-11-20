Real Madrid's reported plans to bring Nico Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu for £68m have attracted fresh attention after former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron compared the Argentine youngster's abilities to those of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Los Blancos are reportedly preparing to activate their €80m (£68m) buy-back option for the Como playmaker next summer, having watched his remarkable development under Cesc Fabregas in Serie A.

According to Spanish radio station COPE, Madrid have decided to exercise the clause, which can only be triggered during the summer 2027 transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 14 club appearances this season, establishing himself as one of the most influential attacking midfielders in Italian football.

However, Veron's latest assessment of Paz offers more than an extraordinary comparison with two of Argentina's greatest players.

The former Argentina international has also emphasised the importance of regular football in developing young talents, a consideration that could become significant if Paz returns to a Madrid squad already containing Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler.

Veron sees Messi and Maradona qualities in Real Madrid target Nico Paz

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Veron reserved exceptional praise for Paz after the midfielder continued his impressive international development.

"Nico Paz has incredible talent. He is destined for great things," the former Manchester United midfielder said. "The future belongs to him if he continues to behave like a professional, as he is doing."

Veron then made a particularly striking comparison. "At 22, I have only seen Messi and a certain Diego Armando Maradona do certain things like that."

The 51-year-old was careful not to suggest that Paz was guaranteed to reach the extraordinary heights achieved by either legend. "I don't mean that he will reach those levels, but he has the qualities to attempt it," Veron explained.

What particularly impresses the former Chelsea midfielder is the confidence Paz displays when receiving possession under pressure.

Veron highlighted the youngster's ability to dictate the rhythm of attacks, move into dangerous positions and retain the trust of his teammates even when closely marked.

Rather than describing him solely as an individual talent, he identified Paz as the player around whom Como organise much of their attacking football.

"Nico is a leader in the way he manages moves. He is the focal point of the game," Veron added.

Those qualities have become increasingly apparent under Fabregas, whose possession-based approach has allowed the Argentine to develop into a central figure.

Paz has also carried his club form onto the international stage. He recently scored twice for Argentina against Costa Rica, further strengthening his credentials as one of the country's leading young talents following Messi's international retirement.

His performances have inevitably increased speculation surrounding his next move, with Madrid retaining a significant advantage over other potential suitors.

© Iconsport / Nderim Kaceli/IPA via ZUMA Press

Real Madrid's £68m buy-back plan presents a playing-time dilemma

Paz left Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024, having made only eight senior appearances for the Spanish giants.

His move to Italy initially offered an opportunity to gain regular first-team experience, but the relationship between the two clubs has since become more complicated.

During the summer of 2026, Como reportedly paid an additional €60m to acquire full ownership of the player, while Madrid retained a final buy-back option worth €80m.

That clause is valid for the summer of 2027, meaning Madrid have a limited opportunity to bring their former academy player back on preferential terms.

COPE now reports that the Spanish giants intend to exercise that option, although the deal has not been officially completed.

As previously reported by Sports Mole, Madrid face an important decision over Paz's future, particularly because of the attacking competition awaiting him at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham has established himself as a key figure in Madrid's midfield, while Guler has also become increasingly influential under Jose Mourinho.

The club possesses several other attacking options, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande. Consequently, there is no guarantee that Paz would enjoy the same importance in Madrid's starting XI that he currently possesses at Como.

Veron's comments about another young Argentine, Franco Mastantuono, offer an interesting perspective on that challenge.

Discussing the youngster's development during his loan spell at Fiorentina, Veron argued that consistent opportunities were essential for establishing himself at the highest level.

"Nico Paz became a leader at Como by playing," he explained. "I have never known a player who became a team leader by sitting on the bench."

Veron was discussing the benefits of regular football rather than explicitly warning Paz against returning to Madrid. Nevertheless, his observations underline an important consideration for the Spanish club as it weighs up the midfielder's future.

Paz reportedly chose to remain at Como last summer because he wanted to continue developing through regular appearances, and his decision has been rewarded by an outstanding start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Argentina international, although Madrid's contractual advantage places the Spanish giants in a stronger position.

For Los Blancos, securing a player whose value has risen considerably could represent an attractive investment. For Paz, the sporting challenge would be to turn the promise recognised by Veron into an influential role at a club where competition for attacking positions is already fierce.