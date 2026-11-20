Roberto D'Aversa's Sassuolo tenure begins against Genoa on Sunday, with the Neroverdi in danger of slipping into the relegation zone.

The matchday 12 encounter pits two sides separated by four places in the Serie A table, with the higher-ranked Rossoblu chasing a fifth consecutive victory in this fixture.

Match preview

Sassuolo's brief association with Alberto Aquilani lasted just 11 league matches, with the board in Reggio Emilia making another managerial change to arrest the club's poor run of results.

Admittedly, the Black and Greens made a respectable start under the former midfielder, collecting seven points from their opening four games as a three-match unbeaten run followed an opening-day 2-1 defeat at Atalanta BC.

However, mid-September's 2-1 reverse at Monza began a seven-match winless league sequence, and Sassuolo's defensive record under Aquilani made for grim reading.

The Neroverdi conceded a staggering 19 goals across five defeats, losing 4-2 to Frosinone, 2-0 to Como, 6-2 to Lazio, 4-2 to Fiorentina and 3-0 at Roma.

The defeat at the Olimpico proved the final straw for the 17th-placed outfit, who sit just one point clear of the relegation zone and two ahead of 19th-placed Venezia.

That underlines the scale of the task facing D'Aversa, who inherits a side that have conceded 29 Serie A goals, four more than both Monza and bottom-placed Udinese, two of the teams currently occupying the relegation places.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Daniele De Rossi's men will hope that the new boss needs time to adapt to his surroundings as they seek to extend the Black and Greens' losing sequence.

The travelling supporters will welcome this weekend's trip, given that the Grifone have claimed four consecutive victories in this fixture, including two at Mapei Stadium.

Beyond those recent successes in Reggio Emilia, the Ligurian outfit enter this weekend as one of the competition's form teams.

Their 2-1 home defeat to AC Milan before the international break ended Genoa's three-match winning streak, during which they stunned Juventus 2-0 in front of their supporters.

Having collected 12 points from their last 18 in Serie A, losing to Roma and Milan during that improved run, De Rossi's men will back themselves to overcome any new-manager bounce in Emilia-Romagna and claim consecutive away league victories for the first time since November-December 2024, when they beat Parma 1-0 and Udinese 2-0.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Genoa Serie A form:

Team News

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D'Aversa has several fitness concerns ahead of his first Sassuolo match: Cristian Volpato, Yeferson Paz, Daniel Boloca, Domenico Berardi and Vasilije Adzic will be assessed before Sunday's clash; however, Fedde Leysen (knee) and Ismael Kone (broken leg) are sidelined.

If three-goal Adzic cannot feature, the new manager will have to rely on Sebastiano Esposito and Armand Lauriente, who have scored twice apiece, to shoulder more of the Black and Greens' attacking burden.

Genoa, meanwhile, will look to Milutin Osmajic and Junior Messias to add to their respective Serie A tallies of four and two goals, while Stephan El Shaarawy has registered two assists in his last three appearances for the Ligurian outfit.

A relatively healthy squad further boosts the visitors' prospects, although Morten Frendrup remains doubtful due to the ankle problem that kept him out of the Rossoblu's defeat to Milan last time out.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Caleta-Car, Idzes, Doig; Thorstvedt, Matic, Sulemana; Dominguez, Lauriente; Esposito

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Wiafe, Traore, Ellertsson; Junior Messias, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

We say: Sassuolo 0-2 Genoa

Sassuolo's injury doubts complicate D'Aversa's first assignment, particularly with Berardi and Adzic potentially unavailable to bolster an attack already struggling to compensate for the team's defensive frailties.

Genoa arrive with fewer fitness concerns and a confident Osmajic, suggesting that De Rossi's men can secure a fifth successive victory over the Neroverdi.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.