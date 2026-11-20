BB Erzurumspor will be looking to end their recent losing run when they welcome Goztepe to Kazim Karabekir Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts sit 12th in the Turkish Super Lig standings after 11 matches, while the visitors occupy 10th place and will be hoping to bounce back from their latest defeat to maintain their push towards the upper half of the table.

Match preview

Erzurumspor had enjoyed an encouraging spell before their recent setbacks, recording victories over Eyupspor and Gaziantep, as well as a draw with Alanyaspor and a win against Samsunspor, to put together a four-game unbeaten run and move away from the lower reaches of the standings.

However, their momentum was checked when they suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Corum before losing 2-1 away to Caykur Rizespor in their most recent league outing before the international break.

Erzurumspor took the lead against Rizespor through Ibrahim Diabate, but they were unable to hold on to their advantage as the hosts turned the contest around, leaving Serkan Ozbalta's side with consecutive defeats after they had collected 10 points from their preceding four matches.

Despite those setbacks, the hosts will be encouraged by their home performances this season, having beaten Konyaspor, Eyupspor and Samsunspor while suffering defeats against Galatasaray and Corum, the latter being their most recent appearance in front of their supporters.

They will be keen to rediscover the defensive organisation that helped them secure those three victories without conceding, particularly against a Goztepe side that has demonstrated considerable attacking quality in recent weeks.

This will be the fifth Super Lig meeting between the sides, with Erzurumspor picking up two wins, drawing one and losing one of the previous four, although they have lost their last two encounters against the visitors, one in the Turkish Cup and the other in the second division.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe, meanwhile, had been enjoying an impressive run of results before their latest setback, winning four consecutive league matches as part of a six-game unbeaten streak to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

Stanimir Stoilov's side began that sequence with a 4-0 away victory over Eyupspor before recording a 2-1 win against Kocaelispor and a 2-0 home triumph over Corum.

The visitors then produced one of their most impressive performances of the campaign by defeating Fenerbahce 2-1 away from home.

However, their winning streak came to an end just before the break when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir, with Juan finding the net but the hosts ultimately unable to prevent their opponents from taking all three points.

Goztepe nevertheless have an away unbeaten run to protect, with Goz Goz having gone four games without defeat on the road, winning their last three and drawing the other.

BB Erzurumspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago

Erzurumspor are not expected to have any major suspension concerns heading into the match, although there have been conflicting reports regarding the fitness of several players, including Gyrano Kerk and Festy Ebosele, who are both included in some predicted lineups despite being listed as injury concerns elsewhere.

Ibrahim Diabate is expected to retain his place in attack after scoring in the recent defeat against Rizespor, while Miguel Cardoso, Brandon Baiye and Elisha Owusu are likely to feature in midfield as the hosts look to improve their attacking output.

Goztepe could be without Furkan Bayir and Ogun Bayrak, who have both been reported as injury doubts, while Ibrahim Sabra is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury after returning to training.

Juan is expected to lead the visitors' attacking line alongside Janderson, with Alexis Antunes likely to operate behind the front two as Goz Goz look to maintain their attacking threat.

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Ebosele, Ovacikli, Gerxhaliu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Kerk, Owusu, Baiye, Cardoso; Diabate

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Ozcimen; Bokele, Godoi, Altikardes; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Antunes; Juan, Janderson

We say: BB Erzurumspor 1-2 Goztepe SK

Erzurumspor will be eager to take advantage of their home support after consecutive defeats, but Goztepe have demonstrated greater attacking consistency in recent weeks, and we expect Stoilov's side to return to winning ways with a narrow victory.

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