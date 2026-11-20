Trabzonspor will look to extend their winning run in the league to seven games when they host bottom-placed Eyupspor at Papara Park on Sunday.

The Black Sea outfit sit second in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 25 points from 11 matches, three behind league leaders Galatasaray, while the visitors are 18th with just three points, five adrift of safety.

Match preview

Thomas Reis has made an excellent start to his reign, winning all six of his league games in charge, with the latest victory coming in a 2-0 away triumph over Alanyaspor just before the international break, as Wagner Pina opened the scoring in the 17th minute before Muhammed Salah doubled their advantage in the 34th.

That result represented a strong response to their 1-0 defeat to Freiburg in the Conference League, which brought an end to their seven-game winning streak across all competitions.

Trabzonspor will now look to begin another run of victories, and their attacking and defensive records suggest they have every reason to be confident, having scored 26 goals, the fourth-highest tally in the division, while conceding just eight, the fewest in the league, as they build a strong foundation in their pursuit of a first league title since 2021-22.

The hosts have also won all five of their league games at home this season, and another victory would see them match the club's best start to a home league campaign, last achieved in 1984-85.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Meanwhile, Eyupspor are in deep trouble after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Kocaelispor last time out, their eighth consecutive league loss and the ninth time in 11 matches this season that they have failed to score in the division.

No other side has conceded more goals than Eyupspor this season, with their tally standing at 30, while they have also scored just three times, the fewest in the league.

Mustafa Dalci said after the defeat to Kocaelispor that his side are entering a period in which they must start collecting points, but their prospects look bleak ahead of another difficult away fixture, particularly as they have conceded a league-high 19 goals on their travels.

Their head-to-head record against Trabzonspor offers little encouragement either, with Eyupspor yet to win any of their four previous meetings, drawing one and losing three, while they have failed to score in all four encounters.

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Seskim Photo

Reis has several absentees to contend with, including defender Chibuike Nwaiwu, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards.

Batagov, Franculino Dju, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Okay Yokuslu are also expected to miss out, although a number of injured players have returned to training, with Ernest Muci, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli and Wagner Pina all potentially available after recovering from their respective problems.

Aral Simsir is also being assessed ahead of the match, while Cihan Canak and Onuralp Cevikkan remain injury concerns, leaving Reis with several selection decisions to make before naming his squad.

Eyupspor, meanwhile, have their own injury problems, with Talha Ulvan, Omer Ceyhan, Ahmed Abdullahi, Bilal Boutobba, Lenny Pintor and Simone Giordano all listed as unavailable or doubtful.

Dalci could therefore be forced to make changes, particularly in defence and attack, although the visitors are expected to retain much of the starting XI that faced Kocaelispor before the international break.

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Savic, Cenk Ozkacar, Cabral; Fabinho, Tufan; Salah, Muci, Saviolo; Onuachu

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Yavuz, El Yamiq, Jules, Yasar; Massanga, Akman; Michalak, Sabiri, Yao; Abdullahi

We say: Trabzonspor 3-0 Eyupspor

Trabzonspor have the league's best defensive record, an impressive winning run, home advantage and a dominant head-to-head record against Eyupspor, all of which point towards a comfortable victory for the hosts, who should also be capable of keeping a clean sheet against the division's lowest-scoring side.

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