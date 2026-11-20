Fulham goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte will miss the rest of the 2026-27 season with an Achilles injury.

The Frenchman sustained the injury in a behind-closed-doors game against West Ham United during the international break.

Revealing the extent of the injury, Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters on Friday: "Unfortunately, Lecomte injured his Achilles tendon against West Ham, so he will be out for the rest of the season.

“We are sorry for him because he is very important and it was very sad.”

Lecomte has not played in the Premier League this season, but he featured in three of Fulham’s EFL Cup games, including a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last month.

As a result of Lecomte’s injury, Alex Borto and Dino Kaiser will be the backup options for the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

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Smith Rowe likely to miss Man City fixture

Arbeloa also revealed Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

“Smith Rowe, he has some pain in his hip, so I think he won't be available for tomorrow.

“I think it’s nothing serious - some pain and discomfort, so we will see next week, but it doesn't look really serious.”

The news of Smith Rowe's physical issue represents the latest setback in what is proving to be a difficult campaign for the Arsenal academy product.

The 28-year-old made 37 Premier League appearances in Marco Silva's final season in charge, but he has featured in just four league games under Arbeloa due to injury and selection decisions.

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Fulham out to end long wait for head-to-head victory

In more positive news, Arbeloa explained that Tom Cairney could be in contention to return to the squad after missing the draw against Newcastle United before the international window.

If available, Cairney could have a role to play off the bench as Fulham look to end their woeful run of form against Manchester City.

The Cottagers have lost each of their last 17 Premier League games against the Citizens since they played out a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage in September 2011.

Meanwhile, their last head-to-head victory took place in April 2009 when Clinton Dempsey netted a brace in a 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.