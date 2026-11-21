Today's Ligue 1 predictions feature a mouth-watering encounter between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Lyon's trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille.
Nice vs PSG (Sat, 4.15pm)
Two of Ligue 1's form sides meet at Allianz Riviera this weekend as Nice seek to end Paris Saint-Germain's winning streak in Saturday's matchday-11 tussle.
Luis Enrique's men are chasing an eighth consecutive league victory and a 12th straight win across all competitions, while the Eaglets aim to build on a run that yielded nine points from nine before the hiatus.
We say: Nice 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Nice's resurgence deserves considerable respect, but their defensive absences present an unwelcome complication against the division's most productive attack.
PSG have not lost at Allianz Riviera since 2022 and should have enough midfield control and attacking variety to extend their winning sequence without requiring a spectacular performance.
> Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain preview
Lens vs Toulouse (Sat, 7.45pm)
Facing a sceptical fanbase, Didier Digard will be eager to win over the doubters at the first time of asking when Lens host Toulouse at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday evening.
The two sides are level on 13 points from their opening 10 matches, with Les Sang et Or 11th in the Ligue 1 table and Les Violets one place below only on goal difference.
We say: Lens 1-1 Toulouse
Lens have enjoyed plenty of success against Toulouse in recent meetings, and Digard’s arrival could give the hosts the lift they need to respond after a difficult spell.
However, their defensive frailties remain a major concern, and the visitors’ resilience on the road suggests they have more than enough about them to take something from this fixture.
Lille vs Lyon (Sat, 7.45pm)
Lille will be looking to strengthen their position in the Ligue 1 title race when they welcome Lyon to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday evening for matchday 11 action.
The hosts sit second in the Ligue 1 table with 21 points from their opening 10 matches, two behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, while the fifth-placed visitors have 17 points and will be hoping to close the gap on their opponents in Carlos Vicens's first game in charge.
We say: Lille 2-1 Lyon
Lyon's recent dominance in this fixture makes the visitors difficult to dismiss, particularly with Vicens hoping to make an immediate impression in his first match at the helm.
However, Lille's superior defensive record, unbeaten home form and greater consistency in the league should give Ancelotti's side the edge, and we expect the hosts to secure a narrow victory.
Monaco vs Auxerre (Sat, 7:45pm)
Looking to end a five-game winless run in Ligue 1, Monaco welcome Auxerre to the Stade Louis-II on Saturday evening, hoping to get their season back on track against one of the division’s most porous defences.
The hosts sit seventh in the French top flight with 16 points from their opening 10 matches, one point adrift of sixth-placed Nice and six clear of the 14th-placed visitors, who are just two points above the relegation zone.
We say: Monaco 2-1 Auxerre
Monaco have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, but their unbeaten home record and superior quality should give them the edge against an Auxerre side with serious defensive problems, so we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory.
Strasbourg vs Brest (Sat, 7:45pm)
Vitor Matos takes charge of his first game at Strasbourg on Saturday when Brest visit the Stade de la Meinau, with the hosts looking to revive their season after a disappointing run of form prior to the international break.
The Alsace hosts sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table with 10 points from as many matches, just two clear of the relegation zone and five behind this weekend's opponents, who are themselves two points adrift of sixth-placed Nice.
We say: Strasbourg 1-2 Brest
Matos could bring a welcome injection of energy to Strasbourg, but just two days of training are unlikely to be enough to resolve the defensive shortcomings that have plagued the hosts this season.
Brest arrive on the back of consecutive victories, leaving the visitors well placed to edge a closely contested encounter and extend their impressive record at Stade de la Meinau.