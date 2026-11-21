Today's Ligue 1 predictions feature a mouth-watering encounter between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Lyon's trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Two of Ligue 1's form sides meet at Allianz Riviera this weekend as Nice seek to end Paris Saint-Germain's winning streak in Saturday's matchday-11 tussle.

Luis Enrique's men are chasing an eighth consecutive league victory and a 12th straight win across all competitions, while the Eaglets aim to build on a run that yielded nine points from nine before the hiatus.

We say: Nice 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Nice's resurgence deserves considerable respect, but their defensive absences present an unwelcome complication against the division's most productive attack.

PSG have not lost at Allianz Riviera since 2022 and should have enough midfield control and attacking variety to extend their winning sequence without requiring a spectacular performance.

> Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain preview

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