Today's Premier League predictions include Arsenal's trip to Newcastle United, and a contest between Manchester City and Fulham.

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Seeking to end a three-game losing run in the Premier League, Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium for Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff.

These two teams last butted heads nine months ago when three first-half goals helped the Citizens claim a comfortable 3-0 home victory.

We say: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham

Maresca will demand a strong reaction from his Man City players following recent setbacks, and their exceptional historical record in this fixture firmly establishes them as the favourites to claim all three points.

While a porous Citizens backline offers encouragement to a Fulham outfit that has drawn a blank in seven of their last 12 Premier League games on the road, we expect the hosts' attacking firepower to comfortably outgun the Cottagers on this occasion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups

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Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways and strengthen their top-four credentials when they take on Leeds United in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

These two teams served up a nine-goal thriller in the EFL Cup just a couple of months ago, with the West Londoners securing a 6-3 comeback victory in the third round.

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Leeds United

Chelsea have not been the same prolific outfit without the presence of Joao Pedro up front, and they could find it difficult to break down a robust Leeds backline without a natural focal point.

Despite only one of the Blues' last six Premier League matches seeing both teams score, we can see the net rippling at both ends on this occasion, with the hosts bouncing back from recent setbacks and edging to a slender victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Leeds United, including team news and predicted lineups

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Sunderland will endeavour to claim back-to-back Premier League victories and climb out of the relegation zone when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

A seven-goal spectacular was witnessed when these two teams last locked horns in April, with Tammy Abraham netting a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 4-3 home triumph for Villa.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland

Aston Villa's game management has become a growing concern, and Sunderland should fancy their chances of finding the net given that the hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six matches in all competitions.

While the Black Cats will be desperate to build on their victory over Chelsea as they bid to climb away from danger, the absence of both Xhaka and Brobbey is a real blow, and we expect Villa to ultimately navigate their way to a narrow triumph on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Separated by three places in the Premier League table, 12th-placed Tottenham Hotspur welcome Ipswich Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday seeking a return to winning ways on matchday 11.

Leeds United halted Spurs' three-match league winning streak before the hiatus, and the capital club now aim to begin a seemingly favourable run of fixtures with a positive result against the Tractor Boys.

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich have scored four goals across their last two away matches, offering encouragement that their varied attacking threats can trouble a Tottenham side carrying several fitness concerns.

Nevertheless, the visitors' inability to keep opponents quiet on their travels should provide enough opportunities for Spurs to secure another home success.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tottenham vs. Ipswich, including team news and predicted lineups

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Thomas Frank's first assignment as Crystal Palace boss takes him to Coventry City for Saturday's gameweek 11 encounter at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Eagles manager's immediate priority will be lifting the South London side off the bottom of the Premier League table, a position that prompted Pierre Sage's swift departure after 10 top-flight matches.

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Crystal Palace

Frank's appointment should provide Palace with renewed purpose, but Mateta's suspension and doubts over Sarr and Strand Larsen leave the visitors short of attacking options.

Coventry have scored seven goals across their last three home matches and could exploit the Eagles' defensive uncertainty to spoil the Dane's first assignment.

> Click here to read our full preview for Coventry City vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

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Eyeing up a place in the top four of the Premier League, in-form Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The spoils were shared in the last meeting between these two teams in May, with an opener from Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out in the second half by Cherries attacker Marcus Tavernier to rescue a 1-1 draw.

We say: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Both Bournemouth and Forest enter this contest in buoyant mood as they look to build on positive results prior to the international break.

Although six of Forest's last seven Premier League away games have seen both teams score, we are backing the Cherries to frustrate an opponent they have historically enjoyed facing and secure three more points without reply to extend their impressive winning run to nine matches.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

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A modern Premier League rivalry will be renewed on Saturday evening, when champions Arsenal make the long trek north to battle Newcastle United following the international break.

The Gunners entered the hiatus on the back of a fifth straight win, edging out Hull City 1-0, while Matthias Jaissle's inconsistent troops settled for a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

We say: Newcastle United 0-1 Arsenal

While the break came at a better time for Newcastle than Arsenal, an increasingly familiar fate is set to befall the Magpies at St James' Park.

The champions' defensive might is showing no sign of wavering, nor is their ability to grind out victories in challenging circumstances, so we anticipate another 1-0 to the Arsenal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups