Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's clash with Celta Vigo, and the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

© Imago / Torsten Helmke

Two teams that have enjoyed solid starts to their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns will lock horns on Saturday, with Alaves hosting Deportivo La Coruna.

The visitors have been one of the surprise packages of the season thus far following their promotion from the second tier last term.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Only two points separates these two teams in the La Liga table, and we are expecting a close match on Saturday, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Deportivo La Coruna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Alamy

Rayo Vallecano and Valencia will both be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their respective La Liga campaigns in Madrid on Saturday.

Valencia's last match at this level ended in a 3-0 reverse to Real Madrid, while Rayo were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad in their final fixture ahead of the November international break.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Valencia

Recent history points to a draw on Saturday, with the two teams sharing the spoils on a number of occasions of late; a close match could potentially finish 1-1.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The latest instalment of the Seville derby will take place at Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening, as Sevilla and Real Betis lock horns in La Liga.

Sevilla have historically dominated this fixture, but Real Betis have had the better of the recent meetings between the two, losing just one of their last eight contests with the White and Reds.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Real Betis

This is a tough match to call, especially off the back of an international break. Cases can be made for either side to win it, but we believe that a tight match will finish all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will aim to post a ninth straight win in all competitions when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Jose Mourinho's side have serious momentum heading towards a period which will see them play eight times before the winter break in Spain halts the season.

We say: Real Madrid 3-1 Celta Vigo

Celta are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Madrid, but we are expecting Mourinho's side to pick up another valuable three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, including team news and predicted lineups