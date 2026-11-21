Bayern Munich have announced England captain Harry Kane will be out for a "few months" after he sustained an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw against FC Koln.

After netting in England's 3-2 win over Spain on Sunday, Kane returned to action for Bayern in Friday's Bundesliga meeting with Koln at the Allianz Arena.

Kane was named in the starting lineup as Vincent Kompany made his return to the touchline for the first time since he collapsed while watching Bayern's second team train.

As it proved, Bayern could not have got off to a worse start as Mikey Moore put Koln in front, shortly before Kane was forced off in the 20th minute.

The Ballon d'Or winner picked up the injury in the 15th minute when he attempted to reach Michael Olise's cross.

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Bayern issue Kane injury update

However, Koln full-back Joel Schmied slid in to beat Kane to the ball, although he caught the Bayern star in the process.

The 33-year-old hobbled on for a few minutes before he eventually went to ground to receive treatment.

Unable to continue, Kane was replaced by Tom Bischof, who provided the assist for Nathaniel Brown to equalise with what proved to be the final goal of the game.

Bayern also lost Michael Olise to injury at the half-time interval, which compounded a disappointing evening for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The Bavarians have since provided a swift but pessimistic update on Kane's injury status.

The statement read: "Harry Kane suffered a torn syndesmotic ligament in his left ankle during FC Bayern's Bundesliga home match against 1. FC Köln on Friday evening.

"This was confirmed by an examination conducted by FC Bayern's medical department. The 33-year-old will therefore be sidelined for the next few months."

Bayern also revealed Olise will "receive treatment in the coming days" after sustaining a foot problem.

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