Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed Hugo Ekitike is on track to make his long-awaited return to action in January.

Ekitike has been on the sidelines since rupturing his Achilles in the second half of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in April.

The injury brought his season to a premature end and forced him to miss France's 2026 World Cup campaign.

Liverpool have continued to make do without Ekitike's services in the first few months of the season, and that is likely to remain the case for the remainder of 2026.

Having welcomed Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley back to team training this week, Iraola is hopeful Ekitike will make his return from a long-term injury absence in the new year.

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Iraola issues update on Ekitike's injury return

"The plan has always been January and that hasn't changed," Iraola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

"If things go incredibly well, he can plan earlier, which would be much better for everyone but right now, we still focus on January and that is the plan, yes.

"Hugo is behind [Leoni and Bradley], of course, and I think the target with Hugo has always been January.

"Even when we were naming the Champions League squad, I remember thinking if we could put him in or not. Everyone was saying that we think he can play the last two group games and that continues to be the target.

"He is behind Giovanni and Conor but if nothing is going wrong then January is what it should be, yes."

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Why is Ekitike eligible to feature in Liverpool's final two league phase games?

Ekitike will miss Liverpool's next two Champions League league phase games against Club Brugge on November 25 and Porto on December 9.

However, he could feature in the club's final two matches of the league phase in the new year after being included in the Champions League squad that was submitted before the September deadline.

If he had been omitted, the 24-year-old would need to wait until the knockout stages for Liverpool to make an amendment to their squad.

But as it is, he will be eligible for the matchday seven meeting with Inter on January 19 if he can prove his fitness in time for the trip to Italy.

The Reds will then conclude the league phase with a home clash against Lens on January 27, just a few days after they face Man United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.