Today's Bundesliga predictions include Borussia Monchengladbach's clash with Borussia Dortmund and Schalke's meeting with Stuttgart.

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The next instalment of the Borussen derby takes place at Borussia Park when Borussia Dortmund travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Dortmund come into the clash in second place with 21 points, trailing league-leaders Bayern Munich due to goal difference, whereas the hosts are last in 18th place with just four points.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

It is difficult to look past Gladbach's poor defensive record given they are the most porous team in the division.

Even if Dortmund fail to keep a clean sheet, there is little evidence to suggest they will suffer a collapse at the back and drop points at Borussia Park.

>Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund preview

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Bayer Leverkusen will hope to keep pace with the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday, when they take on visitors SC Paderborn at BayArena.

The hosts come into the clash with 16 points after nine matchweeks and could end the weekend five points from the top four, whereas 13th-placed Paderborn have 10 points.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 SC Paderborn

Leverkusen's recent form at home is concerning, though they have proven in the past that they are capable of regularly finding the back of the net at BayArena.

Paderborn have been stubborn at times, though they have struggled for results on the road, so perhaps they will fail to take any points on the weekend.

>Bayer Leverkusen vs. SC Paderborn preview

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Hoping to pick up where they left off in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday.

Die Adler could make it four games unbeaten this weekend, though Die Kraichgauer are searching for back-to-back wins.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Hoffenheim

Frankfurt have scored eight goals in their last three matches, and have proven resilient in recent weeks.

However, Hoffenheim are likely to pose a threat given Die Adler's lack of defensive solidity, so expect to see a close-fought contest even if the hosts prevail.

>Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hoffenheim preview

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Union Berlin are in the midst of their second-worst start to a Bundesliga season, and things are not about to get any easier as the relegation contenders prepare to host an in-form RB Leipzig side this Saturday afternoon.

While Die Eisernen are languishing in the bottom three, Die Roten Bullen are eyeing up a fourth straight league victory as they continue to chase the Bundesliga’s top two.

We say: Union Berlin 1-4 RB Leipzig

Union Berlin perform a lot better at home, but that may not be enough to stop a rampant RB Leipzig side that simply cannot stop scoring goals.

The visitors smell blood as they continue to chase the top two, and there is a strong possibility that things could get ugly in Berlin.

>Union Berlin vs. RB Leipzig preview

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Union Berlin are in the midst of their second-worst start to a Bundesliga season, and things are not about to get any easier as the relegation contenders prepare to host an in-form RB Leipzig side this Saturday afternoon.

While Die Eisernen are languishing in the bottom three, Die Roten Bullen are eyeing up a fourth straight league victory as they continue to chase the Bundesliga’s top two.

We say: Elversberg 1-3 Freiburg

Union Berlin perform a lot better at home, but that may not be enough to stop a rampant RB Leipzig side that simply cannot stop scoring goals.

The visitors smell blood as they continue to chase the top two, and there is a strong possibility that things could get ugly in Berlin.

>Elversberg vs. Freiburg preview

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Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga will come from the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, as Schalke 04 welcome Stuttgart for a tasty league encounter.

The hosts have endured a dreadful start to the season and are still looking to score their first home goal, while the visitors are setting their sights on a third successive league success.

We say: Schalke 04 0-2 Stuttgart

Schalke are simply not scoring at home, and they could struggle here against an improving Stuttgart defence.

The visitors have struggled away in Gelsenkirchen over the years, but this is the perfect opportunity to improve that record.

>Schalke 04 vs. Stuttgart preview