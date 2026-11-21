Brentford striker Igor Thiago begins a three-match suspension in Monday's Premier League battle with Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thiago was sent off for violent conduct in the Bees' 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break, and Brentford have since failed with an appeal.

Thiago will therefore miss Monday's match and upcoming battles with Manchester United and Arsenal, leaving Keith Andrews to ponder two potential alternatives.

Callum Wilson is a like-for-like swap in the pure number nine sense, but the Brentford boss could alternatively deploy Kevin Schade through the middle given his abundance of wide options.

However, Schade should be stationed on the right here as Wilson is given the nod in Thiago's absence, while Keane Lewis-Potter operates higher up on the left-hand side.

Yehor Yarmoliuk was brought on for Dango Ouattara at half time against Brighton, so Andrews may be minded to go for a firm midfield three of the Ukrainian, Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt on Monday.

With Aaron Hickey sidelined and Lewis-Potter potentially being utilised as a winger, El Hadji Malick Diouf could start at left-back, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg are central cornerstones in Nathan Collins's absence.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Diouf; Yarmoliuk, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Wilson, Lewis-Potter

> Everton predicted lineup vs. Brentford