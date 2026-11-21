Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish is back available for Monday's Premier League showdown with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Manchester City loanee has missed the Toffees' last four games in all competitions due to a breach of club discipline, but he returned to action in a friendly during the international break.

Grealish has since been welcomed back to team training and is an option for gameweek 11, but the winger will surely be on the bench at best after a few weeks with no competitive minutes.

Instead, Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George should be retained in the wide areas, providing support to the two main men in Thierno Barry and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Barry registered his fifth, sixth and seventh Premier League goal involvements of the season last time out, scoring two of his own and setting up Dewsbury-Hall in Everton's 3-1 win over Coventry City, but only two of his strikes have come on the road.

Further back, Harrison Armstrong and James Garner are midfield mainstays, while Moyes also has no reason to alter a backline that has conceded just five away goals this season.

Jordan Pickford's status as England number one may now be in question thanks to James Trafford's exploits, but the 32-year-old remains Moyes's undisputed first pick.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

> Brentford predicted lineup vs. Everton