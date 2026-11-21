Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cherki have both been left out of Manchester City’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are seeking to bounce back from a run of three successive top-flight defeats, most recently losing 3-1 away against Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Manager Enzo Maresca has made a total of three changes to the side that were beaten at the City Ground, with Fernandez, Cherki and Josko Gvardiol all dropping down to the substitutes’ bench.

While Cherki scored in the defeat to Forest, Gvardiol was at fault for a first-half goal conceded by City and Fernandez’s position in midfield has come under question in recent weeks.

Ayyoub Bouaddi will start just his third Premier League game at the expense of Fernandez, while Phil Foden and Nico O'Reilly have been brought in for Cherki and Gvardiol respectively.

While Matheus Nunes missed out through injury, Abdukodir Khusanov has shaken off a knock to start at right-back, joining O'Reilly, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias in a four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bouaddi will links arms with Elliot Anderson in centre-midfield, with Foden set to operate in the number 10 role between wingers Iliman Ndiaye and Jeremy Doku.

Leading the line is goal machine Erling Haaland, who has scored eight goals in as many games against Fulham and is looking to net his 10th Premier League goal of the campaign this afternoon.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Garcia out, Muniz in as Arbeloa makes three Fulham changes

As for Fulham, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has also made a total of three changes to the team that rescued a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United a fortnight ago.

The headline alteration see Gonzalo Garcia begin as a substitute for the first time since joining the Cottagers in the summer following a run of nine straight starts without a goal.

Rodrigo Muniz, who scored a late equaliser off the bench against Newcastle, has been rewarded with his first league start of the campaign at Garcia’s expense.

Arbeloa has also opted to change his full-backs, with Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon coming in for Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson. Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber retain their places at centre-back, though.

Man City academy graduates Shea Charles and Oscar Bobb both start against their former club, with the former to play alongside Sander Berge in midfield and the latter continuing on the right flank.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Anderson; Ndiaye, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Rulli, Kovacic, Cherki, Fernandez, Reis, Gvardiol, Allan, F. Samba, Lewis

Fulham starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Affengruber, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Muniz

Subs: Kaiser, Castagne, Cuenca, Robinson, Larsson, Cairney, Angel, Palacios, Garcia