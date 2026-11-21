Pep Guardiola has made his first visit to Brazilian club Bahia, offering a glimpse into his continuing involvement with Manchester City's global football network several months after leaving his managerial position at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Man City manager arrived in Salvador this week alongside Ferran Soriano, chief executive of City Football Group (CFG), which has controlled 90% of Bahia's football operations since 2023. The trip forms part of Guardiola's responsibilities as a global ambassador for the organisation, a position he assumed following his departure from the Premier League club in May.

Guardiola visited Bahia's Cidade Tricolor training complex on Friday, November 20, where he was welcomed by head coach Rogério Ceni and given a tour of the facilities. The 55-year-old also watched a training session ahead of Saturday's Brazilian Serie A encounter with Coritiba, which he is scheduled to attend at the Arena Fonte Nova.

The visit marks a significant moment in Guardiola's relationship with Bahia, a club he first publicly embraced before its integration into City Football Group was completed. Although he is no longer responsible for Manchester City's first team, his presence in Brazil illustrates how the organisation continues to involve its former manager in activities across its international network.

Guardiola fulfils long-standing promise to Bahia supporters

Guardiola's interest in Bahia dates back to 2022, when the club were attempting to secure promotion from Brazil's second division. Before a decisive fixture, he recorded a video message wishing the players success, alongside contributions from other Manchester City representatives.

The relationship developed further after Bahia's supporters approved the club's proposed partnership with CFG in December 2022. The agreement was subsequently completed in May 2023, giving the group a controlling stake in one of Brazil's best-supported clubs.

Speaking in January 2023, Guardiola welcomed the arrangement and expressed his desire to visit Salvador.

"I'm delighted to know that we're together with them. It was a democratic vote by the supporters, and more than 90% wanted it," he said at the time. "Now invite me so that one day I can go to Brazil, to Bahia, to see them."

Almost four years later, that invitation has finally been fulfilled. Guardiola's reunion with Ceni on Friday also continued a relationship established when Bahia visited Manchester for pre-season preparations.

During their earlier meeting, Guardiola praised the former Brazilian goalkeeper, describing him as a "legend" and highlighting his remarkable goalscoring record. Ceni, who scored more than 100 goals during his playing career, has since remained in charge of Bahia as the club attempts to establish itself among Brazil's leading sides.

The Brazilian coach was equally complimentary ahead of Guardiola's arrival, describing the Spaniard as someone who had changed the way football is played.

"It's a pleasure, not just for me but for everyone," Ceni told reporters. "I hope we can produce a performance worthy of having someone of his calibre watching us."

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Guardiola remains involved in City Football Group after Man City departure

Guardiola ended his decade-long spell as Manchester City manager at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, closing one of the most successful managerial eras in English football. However, leaving the dugout did not bring his association with City's ownership structure to an end.

As a global ambassador, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach maintains an institutional connection with CFG, whose portfolio includes clubs such as Girona in Spain, New York City FC in the United States and Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay.

His journey to Brazil has also included corporate engagements in São Paulo alongside Soriano, before the pair travelled to Salvador for activities associated with Bahia. Their itinerary included the launch of a documentary, O Bahia é o Mundo – A Era City, exploring the Brazilian club's relationship with its international ownership group.

The visit should not be interpreted as evidence that Guardiola has assumed a formal coaching or recruitment role at Bahia. No such responsibilities have been announced, and the activities confirmed during his trip are consistent with his ambassadorial position.

Nevertheless, his presence alongside CFG's chief executive demonstrates that Guardiola remains a prominent representative of the organisation beyond his achievements in Manchester. For Bahia, it also provides an opportunity to showcase the club and its facilities to one of the most recognisable figures in world football.

Attention now turns to Saturday's meeting with Coritiba, where Guardiola is expected to watch from the stands as Bahia pursue qualification for next season's Copa Libertadores.

Ceni's team entered the weekend sixth in the Brazilian top flight with 53 points, occupying a position that would currently secure a place in the competition's preliminary rounds.

For Guardiola, the occasion will complete a journey he first discussed publicly in 2023, when he asked Bahia supporters to invite him to Brazil. This time, he will be watching their team in person rather than following its progress from Manchester.