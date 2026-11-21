Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is allegedly 'flattered' by speculation linking him to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first Red Devils fixture on Sunday when his team face Liverpool at Anfield.

There is an argument that United need to enter the transfer market for a new left-back and centre-back over any other position.

However, with Benjamin Sesko sidelined in the long term, consideration will be given to adding a fresh face to the attack.

According to The Sun, Osimhen would be interested in taking an opportunity to move to Old Trafford.

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Could Osimhen join Man United in January?

The report claims that the Nigeria international is 'flattered' by suggestions that United could make a fresh move for his signature.

Osimhen has been linked with a transfer to the Premier League in the past, only for his wage demands or asking price at Napoli to allegedly provide a stumbling block.

Nevertheless, it is said that the 27-year-old still has ambitions to move to English football at some stage of his career.

As it stands, his contract at Galatasaray - which runs until the summer of 2029 - is likely to prevent any transfer from occurring in January.

That is seemingly partly a consequence of no release clause being present in his contract, while Galatasaray will not want to weaken their position in the Super Lig title race.

Ten goals and three assists have been contributed in his 11 appearances in Turkey's top flight and the Champions League this season.

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Can Man United afford Osimhen?

Man United CEO Omar Berrada said in an interview with Sky Sports News this week that the club had been "disciplined" in the transfer market, and that is expected to remain the case.

Not only is Osimhen said to be on a contract at Galatasaray in the region of £13m per year, his club would demand in excess of £50m for his signature as a bare minimum.

United are unlikely to be able to afford those terms at this time, particularly when it is apparent that other positions need strengthening.