Both battling at the wrong end of the Serie A standings, Monza and Fiorentina will vie for three precious points when matchday 12 comes to a close on Monday night.

While the hosts have slumped into the drop zone after four consecutive defeats, their Viola visitors are showing signs of revival.

Match preview

Having lost six of their first eight games and recalled their former interim manager, Fiorentina had begun to steady the ship before international football intervened.

Paolo Vanoli's side have inched away from the relegation zone by claiming five points from their last three outings, with an away victory over Sassuolo being sandwiched by a pair of 2-2 home draws.

After sharing the spoils with Atalanta at the end of October, the Viola fought hard for a draw against old foes Juventus, taking the lead twice before settling for one point.

Both acceptable results in isolation, but Fiorentina's struggles at Stadio Franchi show no sign of ending: the Tuscan club's last league win on home turf dates back to April.

Now bound for Brianza, their two top-flight wins this term have both come on the road, so they will hope to pick up another on Monday.

However, sitting just two points above Monza, Fiorentina have yet to keep a clean sheet in Serie A and continue to look vulnerable at the back.

© Imago / Italy Photo Press

Across seven prior meetings in Monza, there have been three wins apiece, but the hosts have won two of the last three.

While precedent may suggest that they will come out on top, the Brianzoli departed for the international break on a dismal run of form.

Consecutive defeats to Torino, Napoli, Bologna and Atalanta left them stuck inside the drop zone, abruptly halting a relatively promising start.

Only Sassuolo have conceded more goals after 11 matchdays, leaving head coach Ivan Juric searching for solutions to his team's defensive woes.

Failing to score for the first time this season, the Serie B playoff winners were beaten 1-0 by La Dea last time out, continuing a grim top-flight record at Stadio Brianteo.

Dating back to their relegation campaign of 2024-25, Monza have won just three of their last 24 home games in Serie A.

Monza Serie A form:

Fiorentina Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Although expensive summer signing Arthur Atta is set to end a six-match absence, Fiorentina are still missing Fabiano Parisi and Marin Pongracic due to injury.

Alieu Njie returned from Sweden duty with a minor thigh problem, so Wilfried Gnonto or Pedro Goncalves could be promoted from the bench if required.

As part of an attacking trio, Njie has racked up five goal involvements from his last three Serie A appearances, while Argentine pair Mateo Pellegrino and Franco Mastantuono both have four goals this season.

Meanwhile, one man has been carrying Monza's attack: Capocannoniere leader and Liverpool target Gustavo Varela has scored more than half of their 17 league goals, netting nine in 10 games.

In the three-points-for-a-win era, only Fiorentina legend Gabriel Batistuta (13) and David Trezeguet of Juventus (10) have topped his tally for a newly promoted side after 11 matchdays.

Monza captain Matteo Pessina returned to full training during the break, having missed most of the campaign so far.

Former Fiorentina midfielder Michael Folorunsho has also recovered from a calf problem, but Yvan Maye and Jay Robinson are both doubts.

Monza possible starting lineup:

Tornqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Lucchesi; Birindelli, Akinsanmiro, Foe Ondoa, Mangas; Mota, Robinson; Varela

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Viery, Mario; Ndour, Fagioli, Oulai; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Gnonto

We say: Monza 1-2 Fiorentina

Fiorentina have equalled their worst defensive start to any Serie A season - a negative record set back in 1933 - while Monza have never conceded more at this stage of a top-flight campaign.

They will surely share several goals on Monday night, but the Viola's vibrant attack should secure maximum points.

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